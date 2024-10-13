Sanju Samson Proved No One Bigger Than The Team, Says India Captain Suryakumar Yadav 

"We didn't play our best cricket. We didn't execute our plans as a batting unit. For a couple of overs, we bowled well in some matches, but today we didn't bowl well," Shanto said.



"We need to believe in ourselves that we can compete against any team. We need to change our home wickets and players need to take responsibility.



"The way [Towhid] Hridoy batted today was impressive. I liked that the seamers were trying to execute their plans. Our top order needs to improve though."