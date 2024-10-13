Cricket

Sanju Samson Proved No One Bigger Than The Team, Says India Captain Suryakumar Yadav 

As for Bangladesh, captain Najmul Hossain Shanto indicated it will be a case of going back to the drawing board

Sanju Samson batting for India.
info_icon

India captain Suryakumar Yadav praised a 'selfless' Sanju Samson after his maiden T20I century helped the hosts defeat Bangladesh by 133 runs and win the series 3-0 on Saturday. (More Cricket News)

Samson's 111-run knock, which came off just 47 balls, helped India storm to 297-6 after batting first, before they restricted the tourists to 164-7 in the third match of the series in Hyderabad. 

The 29-year-old reached his century in just 40 balls to become the second fastest among India's batters to bring up a T20I ton after Rohit Sharma's 35-ball century against Sri Lanka in 2017.

"I think we've achieved a lot as a team. I had said we wanted to have selfless cricketers and want to be a selfless team and enjoy each other's performances. That camaraderie is coming off," Yadav said after the game. 
 
"Gautam Gambhir said the same thing before the series that no one is bigger than the team, no matter if you are on 49 or 99, you have to hit the ball out of the field. That's what Sanju [Samson] did today."

India's Sanju Samson celebrates after scoring his fifty runs during the third and final T20 cricket match between Bangladesh and India in Hyderabad, India - AP
IND Vs BAN: Sanju Samson Smashes Second Fastest Ton By Indian In T20Is

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Samson, who hit 11 fours and eight sixes, also became the seventh India opener to score a ton and his strike rate of 236.2 was second only to Sharma among Indians when scoring a T20I ton.

He was ably supported by Yadav, who reached 75 from 35 balls before Ravi Bishnoi picked up three wickets and Mayank Yadav took two to keep Bangladesh at bay. 

"We have to be flexible when it comes to batting and bowling. Bowlers have to chip in. Batters have to be flexible, and their performances were commendable," the captain added.

India also posted commanding wins against their opponents in the first two matches on their way to winning their 16th consecutive T20I series at home, where they are unbeaten since 2019. 

As for Bangladesh, captain Najmul Hossain Shanto indicated it will be a case of going back to the drawing board. 

"We didn't play our best cricket. We didn't execute our plans as a batting unit. For a couple of overs, we bowled well in some matches, but today we didn't bowl well," Shanto said. 
 
"We need to believe in ourselves that we can compete against any team. We need to change our home wickets and players need to take responsibility.
 
"The way [Towhid] Hridoy batted today was impressive. I liked that the seamers were trying to execute their plans. Our top order needs to improve though."

India will next be in action against New Zealand as the sides play the first of three Tests in Bengaluru from Wednesday. 

