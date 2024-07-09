Cricket

Gautam Gambhir Fact File: Here's All You Need To Know About India's New Head Coach

He served as Member of Parliament (MP) for five years and left politics in the year 2024. He mentored his former team KKR in IPL 2024 and helped them win the title for the third time

gautam gambhir as new head coach of india X @CricCrazyJohns
Gautam Gambhir is the new head coach of India's senior men's cricket team. Photo: X/ @CricCrazyJohns
info_icon

Gautam Gambhir has replaced Rahul Dravid as the head coach of the India national men's cricket team. Confirming the development, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah Tuesday said that the former opener's "clear vision for Team India, coupled with his vast experience, positions him perfectly to take on this exciting and most sought-after coaching role." (More Cricket News)

Gambhir, 42, made his One-Day International debut against Bangladesh in 2003 and his Test debut the next year against Australia. He has represented India in 58 Tests and 147 ODIs. He has also 37 T20 internationals for India.

The left-handed opening batter has made 4154 runs in Tests and 5238 runs in ODIs. He has 11 hundred and 34 fifties in ODIs. He also has nine tons and 22 half-centuries in Tests including a double hundred. He has also captained the Indian side in six ODIs between 2010 and 2011, with India winning in all of them.

Gambhir started his IPL career with Delhi Capitals (formerly Delhi Daredevils) in 2008 and represented them till the 2010 season. In 2011, he joined Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and helped them win the IPL trophy twice (2012 and 2014). He has played 154 IPL matches and made 3404 runs with 36 half-centuries.

The Delhi-born southpaw retired from all forms of cricket in December 2018 after playing for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy match in which he also hit a century. In 2019, he joined the Bhartiya Janata Party and ran for elections from the East Delhi seat in the general elections.

Gautam Gambhir mentored KKR in their third IPL title win in IPL 2024. - Photo: X/ @GautamGambhir
From Keki Tarapore To Gautam Gambhir - List Of All Senior Indian Men's Cricket Team Coaches

BY Jagdish Yadav

Gambhir is a very outspoken and courageous person who is not hesitant to express his thoughts. He is quick to credit those who deserve it and to place blame when necessary. He always maintains a clear objective of winning when he is part of a team and is consistently driven to motivate his players towards that goal.

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir. - X/CricCrazyJohns
Gautam Gambhir Replaces Rahul Dravid As Indian Cricket Team's Head Coach

BY Outlook Sports Desk

He has done commentary in international matches and also gives his punditry on the subjects of his expertise. He likes to talk about cricket and give arguments around the topic of cricket. Now, he will lead Indian cricket to new highs.

