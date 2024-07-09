From Keki Tarapore To Gautam Gambhir - List Of All Senior Indian Men's Cricket Team Coaches

Gautam Gambhir has been confirmed as the head coach of the India national men's cricket team. Jay Shah, the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the game's governing body in the country, shared the news of the appointment on Tuesday. (More Cricket News)
Here's the complete list of India head coaches:
|No.
|Name
|Tenure
|Nationality
|1
|Keki Tarapore
|1971
|India
|2
|Hemu Adhikari
|1971-74
|India
|3
|Gulabrai Ramchand
|1975
|India
|4
|Datta Gaekwad
|1978
|India
|5
|Salim Durrani
|1980-81
|India
|6
|Ashok Mankad
|1982
|India
|7
|PR Man Singh
|1983-87
|India
|8
|Chandu Borde
|1988
|India
|9
|Bishan Singh Bedi
|1990-91
|India
|10
|Abbas Ali Baig
|1991-92
|India
|11
|Ajit Wadekar
|1992-96
|India
|12
|Sandeep Patil
|1996
|India
|13
|Madan Lal
|1996-97
|India
|14
|Anshuman Gaekwad
|1997-99
|India
|15
|Kapil Dev
|1999-2000
|India
|16
|John Wright
|2000-05
|New Zealand
|17
|Greg Chappell
|2005-07
|Australia
|18
|Ravi Shastri (Interim)
|2007
|India
|19
|Lalchand Rajput
|2007-08
|India
|20
|Gary Kirsten
|2008-11
|South Africa
|21
|Duncan Fletcher
|2011-15
|Zimbabwe
|-18
|Ravi Shastri (team director)
|2014-16
|India
|22
|Sanjay Bangar (Interim)
|2016
|India
|23
|Anil Kumble
|2016-17
|India
|-22
|Sanjay Bangar (Interim)
|2017
|India
|-18
|Ravi Shastri
|2017-21
|India
|24
|Rahul Dravid
|2021-2024
|India
|25
|Gautam Gambhir
|2024-
|India
Gambhir, 42, will replace Rahul Dravid at the helm. As a player, Gambhir won the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup.