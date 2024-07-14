Cricket

England's Chris Woakes Not 'Ruling Out' Leading Role At The Ashes

With Stokes targeting the Ashes as England's next goal, Woakes is keen to be involved with the team, while helping the younger players coming through

England's Chris Woakes.
Chris Woakes is targeting a leading role in the Ashes but is not "ruling anything out" after becoming the senior seamer following James Anderson's retirement. (More Cricket News)

Anderson, England's leading wicket-taker, played his 188th and final Test in an innings win over the West Indies at Lord's this week.

In the second Test at Trent Bridge next week, where Woakes could make his landmark 50th cap, he will also be the senior figure in the England changing room.

However, Woakes' record in overseas Tests is much lower, getting just 36 at 58.11, compared to at home, where he has 114 for 22.04, leaving him unsure if he will be one of the openers in Australia next year.

"I just don't rule anything out," Woakes said.

"It'd be hard for me to just stand here and say I'll be the opening bowler in that Ashes – obviously my away record probably isn't as good as my home.

"But at the same time, I've looked at Stuart [Broad] and Jimmy [Anderson] evolve as they've got older. And I still hope that I can potentially do the same, but I said I don't look too far ahead.

England legend James Anderson in action during his farewell Test, against West Indies at Lord's. - AP
A Tribute To James Anderson: The Unmatched Legacy Of England’s Swing-Bowling Artist

BY Arijit Ghosh

"I've always looked throughout my England career as just looking at the very next event, the very next game, the very next series and trying to be in the best shape possible for that game, that series. I think as soon as you start looking too far ahead, you get caught up in it."

England captain Ben Stokes is shifting the focus to a younger crop, with Gus Atkinson impressing on his debut as he took 12 wickets against the West Indies.

With Stokes targeting the Ashes as England's next goal, Woakes is keen to be involved with the team, while helping the younger players coming through.

"You're going to see a lot more new players coming into the team or new bowlers and give guys opportunity, which is obviously what's required to move forward," Woakes added.

England's James Anderson on day one of the first Rothesay Men's Test match at Lord's Cricket Ground, London. - Steven Paston/PA via AP
James Anderson Against Australia - Top Five Ashes Moments

BY Jagdish Yadav

"Obviously, it'll be slightly different if I was given the new ball, your role slightly changes and the majority of my career I've come on first change.

"Whenever there is a new guy coming into the team, you still try and pass on a little bit of knowledge, and I've been around for long enough to be able to hopefully do that.

"Maybe I need to do that a little bit more now as Stu and Jim have finished, but particularly on the field, maybe more so than off it."

