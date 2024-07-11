James Anderson Against Australia - Top Five Ashes Moments

England's living legend James Anderson is set to retire from international cricket after playing his 188th Test match at Lord's Cricket Ground in London. The bowling stalwart has been a consistent name in the English team for a long time and will say goodbye to cricket after playing international cricket for 21 years. (More Cricket News)
Anderson made her Test debut at Lord's in May 2003 against Zimbabwe and as a quick 20-year-old seamer, he took his first wicket when he knocked the top of Mark Vermeulen’s off stump. Now, he is playing his last Test match at the same venue.
Anderson has 701 Test wickets under his name and is just seven wickets away from Australia's Shane Warne (708). Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan leads the chart with 800 wickets in Test cricket.
Ashes hold a great value in any English Test cricketer's life. And Anderson has taken 117 wickets in the Ashes making him the fourth-highest wicket-taker for England. His partner-in-crime for a long time Stuart Broad has 153 wickets, which is the highest for any English player.
Anderson has played 39 Ashes matches and has been a part of three victorious campaigns. He had some memorable Ashes moments, let's discuss his top 5 moments from Ashes:
1. Anderson's 24 Wickets in Ashes 2010/11
An Ashes win against Australia is a significant achievement for English cricketers, especially when it happens in Australia. Since World War II, England has won five Ashes series in Australia. One notable series was in 2010/11. After drawing the first Test in Brisbane, England won the second Test in Adelaide.
Anderson contributed significantly by getting Australian captain Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke out, caught by Graeme Swann at second slip. England won that match by an innings and 71 runs and the series 3-1, with Anderson taking 24 wickets across the five Tests.
2. 10-wicket haul in Nottingham Test (2013)
The 2013 Ashes series is remembered as one of the most lethal series of all time. Bowling from both ends was fiery and batters were equally dominating. Anderson picked a fifer in both innings of the Nottingham Test. England were bowled out for 215 but his 5/85 kept them in the game. Ian Bell made a beautiful hundred and Stuart Broad along with Kevin Pietersen played crucial knocks to set a 311-run target for Australia.
Anderson took the wickets to set batters Chris Rogers and Brad Haddin to trigger a late batting collapse. England managed to win the match by 14 runs as he finished the match with a 10-wicket haul in the match.
3. Anderson vs Clarke in Ashes 2013
A heated exchange during the 2013-14 Ashes series' first Test at the Gabba. England's James Anderson clashed with Australia's George Bailey at short leg, prompting umpire intervention. However, things escalated when Michael Clarke, Australia's captain, stepped in, cautioning Anderson to beware of the upcoming deliveries from Mitchell Johnson, who was bowling aggressively at speeds of 150 km/h consistently.
4. "Why Are You Chirping Now Mate, Not Getting Wickets?"
During the third Test match of the series in the 2010/11 Ashes, Mitchell Johnson and Ryan Harris were at the crease and Anderson was bowling. Johnson, who was at the non-striker's end, was heard teasing Anderson with, "Why are you chirping now mate, not getting wickets?" and Anderson went on to bowl the next delivery. He bowled Harris on the next delivery and returned to Johnson with a 'shush' gesture.
5. 200th Test Wicket In Ashes
During the 2010-11 Ashes series, Jimmy Anderson reached his peak, displaying immense control and accuracy in his bowling. He achieved his 200th Test wicket in style with the dismissal of Peter Siddle. The outswinger that dismissed Siddle and accomplished this feat was particularly special. Unfortunately, England lost that match but won the series.