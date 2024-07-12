England Women Vs New Zealand Women, 4th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG-W Vs NZ-W Match

New Zealand Women and England Women are all set to lock horns in the fourth T20I at The Oval in London, England on Saturday, July 13. (More Cricket News)
England Women have made a clean sweep of the T20I series against New Zealand, winning all three matches. They’ve won three matches, putting them in the lead 3-0.
During their tour to England, the New Zealand women's team, led by Sophie Devine, has yet to secure a victory. The upcoming match is crucial for the team if they aim for a positive outcome in the T20I series following their humiliating defeat in the three-match ODI series.
Here are the live streaming details of the England Women Vs New Zealand Women, 4th T20I match
When to watch England-W Vs New Zealand-W 4th T20I match?
The England-W Vs New Zealand-W 4th T20I match will be played on Saturday, July 13 at The Oval in London, England at 11:00pm IST.
Where to watch England Women vs New Zealand Women 4th T20I match?
There will be no official broadcast of the matches of the New Zealand Women's tour of England 2024 on television in India.
The live streaming of all the matches from New Zealand Women's Tour of England 2024 for the Indian audience will be available on the Fancode app and website.
In the United Kingdom, the England-W vs New Zealand-W ODI and T20I matches will be available on Sky Sports.
England Vs New Zealand T20I squads:
England: Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danielle Gibson, Danielle Wyatt, Bess Heath, Alice Capsey, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Charlotte Dean, Maia Bouchier, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Freya Kemp
New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Isabella Gaze (wk), Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Molly Penfold, Eden Carson, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe, Leigh Kasperek, Maddy Green, Lea Tahuhu