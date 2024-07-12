Cricket

England Women Vs New Zealand Women, 4th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG-W Vs NZ-W Match

The England women’s team will take on the New Zealand women’s team in the fourth T20 international at The Oval in London, England on Saturday, July 13. Here's the live streaming details of the ENG-W vs NZ-W match

England Women vs New Zealand Women
New Zealand Women vs England Women Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP
info_icon

New Zealand Women and England Women are all set to lock horns in the fourth T20I at The Oval in London, England on Saturday, July 13. (More Cricket News)

England Women have made a clean sweep of the T20I series against New Zealand, winning all three matches. They’ve won three matches, putting them in the lead 3-0.

During their tour to England, the New Zealand women's team, led by Sophie Devine, has yet to secure a victory. The upcoming match is crucial for the team if they aim for a positive outcome in the T20I series following their humiliating defeat in the three-match ODI series.

Here are the live streaming details of the England Women Vs New Zealand Women, 4th T20I match

When to watch England-W Vs New Zealand-W 4th T20I match?

The England-W Vs New Zealand-W 4th T20I match will be played on Saturday, July 13 at The Oval in London, England at 11:00pm IST.

Where to watch England Women vs New Zealand Women 4th T20I match?

There will be no official broadcast of the matches of the New Zealand Women's tour of England 2024 on television in India.

The live streaming of all the matches from New Zealand Women's Tour of England 2024 for the Indian audience will be available on the Fancode app and website. 

In the United Kingdom, the England-W vs New Zealand-W ODI and T20I matches will be available on Sky Sports.

England Vs New Zealand T20I squads:

England: Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danielle Gibson, Danielle Wyatt, Bess Heath, Alice Capsey, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Charlotte Dean, Maia Bouchier, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Freya Kemp

New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Isabella Gaze (wk), Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Molly Penfold, Eden Carson, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe, Leigh Kasperek, Maddy Green, Lea Tahuhu

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. James Anderson Retirement: 'A Joy To Watch You Bowl', India Legend Sachin Tendulkar Praises England Great
  2. England Women Vs New Zealand Women, 4th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG-W Vs NZ-W Match
  3. Colombo Strikers Positive Despite Loss To Jaffna Kings In Lanka Premier League 2024
  4. MLC 2024: Lockie Ferguson, Saurabh Netravalkar Star In Washington Freedom's Win Over Seattle Orcas
  5. Los Angeles Knight Riders Vs San Francisco Unicorns, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. UEFA Euro 2024: England Are On The 'Brink Of Making History', Says Gary Lineker
  2. UEFA Euro 2024: 'It Will Haunt Me Forever' - Declan Rice Using ENG's 2020 Final Defeat As Motivation
  3. Copa America 2024: Uruguay Players Defend Decision To Enter Crowd To Protect Families Amid Brawl
  4. Spain Vs England, UEFA Euro 2024 Final Preview: Kane ENG's GOAT And Must Start Final, Says Neville
  5. 'If Jurgen Klopp Is Available, No Others Need To Be Interviewed By US Soccer': Jim Curtin
Tennis News
  1. Barbora Krejcikova Vs Jasmine Paolini, Final Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  2. Wimbledon 2024 Women's Singles Final Preview: It's Jasmine Paolini Vs Barbora Krejcikova - Against All Odds
  3. Wimbledon 2024, Semi-Final: Barbora Krejcikova Beats Elena Rybakina To Set Up Jasmine Paolini Final - In Pics
  4. Wimbledon 2024, Semi-Final: Jasmine Paolini Clinches Comeback Win To Secure Finals Berth - In Pics
  5. Wimbledon Semi-Final Preview: Alcaraz To Face Medvedev, Djokovic Meets Musetti
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE: Guests Arrive For Grand Ambani Wedding In Mumbai; Mamata Meets Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule
  2. Rajasthan: Private University Under Scanner For Issuing Over 40,000 Fake Degrees | Details
  3. NEET Paper Leak: Delhi Court Grants Bail To Person Wrongly Arrested By CBI
  4. NEST 2024 Result Declared: Steps To Check Your Points And Other Details Inside
  5. Kejriwal Bail: AAP Supremo To Decide On Continuing As Delhi CM | What Did SC Say
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News 12 July Highlights: Ambani's Family Arrive For The Anant Ambani's Wedding
  2. Anant-Radhika Wedding: Ananya, Shanaya, Khushi Are 'Anant's Brigade', Sara, Janhvi Dazzle In Pastel Lehengas
  3. 'Maharaja' On Netflix Movie Review: Vijay Sethupathi's Stellar Performance Is The Highlight In Nithilan Swaminathan's Well-Written Tale Of Revenge
  4. Sonakshi Sinha Keen On Doing Big And Important Roles; Says She's Done Doing 'Two Songs And Four Scenes In A Film'
  5. A Roundup Of All The Outfits Radhika Merchant Wore For Her Pre-Wedding Festivities
US News
  1. Kamala Harris And Rahul Gandhi Speak Over Phone, Fuel Speculations Ahead Of US Presidential Election
  2. New Report Reveals Royals’ Media Control, Claims 21 Articles About Prince William And Rose Hanbury Affair Rumors Were Deleted
  3. One Dead In Kauai Helicopter Crash, Search For Other Two Passengers Still On
  4. 'Vice President Trump'; Zelenskyy Is 'Putin': Biden's Gaffes And Defiance At NATO News Conference
  5. Is Keenan Clarke The New 'Kang' Of MCU? Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Claim
World News
  1. Kamala Harris And Rahul Gandhi Speak Over Phone, Fuel Speculations Ahead Of US Presidential Election
  2. Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ Loses Trust Vote, KP Sharma Oli Set Succeed
  3. London: Suspect In Murder Of BBC Presenter's Family Arrested; Was Ex-BF Of A Victim, Claim Reports
  4. Teenager Arrested After UK Gurdwara Attack With ‘Bladed Weapon’
  5. New Report Reveals Royals’ Media Control, Claims 21 Articles About Prince William And Rose Hanbury Affair Rumors Were Deleted
Latest Stories
  1. Watch: Zayed Khan And Amrita Rao Reunite After 21 Years, Fans Cannot Stop Gushing About Their Chemistry
  2. Karnataka: Activist Claims CM Siddaramaiah's Wife Benefited From MUDA's Compensatory Scheme
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail From SC, To Stay In Jail As Delhi Court Extends Custody In CBI Case
  4. Akshay Kumar Reveals Why It Took Him Time To Get Along With 'Sarfira' Director Sudha Kongara
  5. Today's Sports News LIVE: Wimbledon Men's Singles Semis Lined Up; Kenya Batting First Against Nigeria
  6. Delhi University Turns Down ‘Manusmriti’ Proposal After Uproar
  7. Breaking News LIVE: Guests Arrive For Grand Ambani Wedding In Mumbai; Mamata Meets Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule
  8. ENG Vs WI 1st Test, Day 2: West Indies Batters Fight Back, Trail By 171 With Four Wickets Left - Match Report