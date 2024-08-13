Ben Stokes has been ruled out of England's upcoming three-Test series against Sri Lanka after tearing his left hamstring while playing in The Hundred on Sunday. (More Cricket News)
Stokes pulled up after running a single and was carried off the field before later being seen on crutches after appearing for the Northern Superchargers.
Originally thought to be a doubt for the first of England's Tests later this month, scans on Tuesday revealed the injury will keep him out for the remainder of the summer.
Ollie Pope will take over Stokes' role as captain during his absence, with the all-rounder aiming to return to fitness before their Test tour of Pakistan in October.
England will also be without opener Zak Crawley for the Sri Lanka series due to a finger injury he sustained against the West Indies at Edgbaston.
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have appointed Ian Bell as their batting coach for the upcoming tour.
Bell, who played in 118 Tests for England between 2004 and 2015, will work under former Sri Lanka captain Sanath Jayasuriya.
"We appointed Ian to bring in a person with local knowledge to help the players with key insights on the conditions there," Sri Lanka Cricket chief executive Ashley de Silva said.
"We believe his input will help our team in this crucial tour."
The first Test in the series will take place at Old Trafford in Manchester on August 21.