ENG Vs SA, 3rd ODI: Jacob Bethell Revels In First England Century During Record-Breaking Victory

Jacob Bethell could not contain his delight as he scored his first professional century in England's record-breaking 342-run victory over South Africa at the Utility Bowl.
England had already lost the three-match ODI series, but they performed brilliantly after being put into bat by the visitors to claim a consolation victory against the Proteas.
The hosts racked up a score of 414, led by Bethell and Joe Root's tons, while Jamie Smith and Jos Buttler also chipped in with respective scores of 62 at the crease.
Bethell had never scored a century in his professional career before, but he followed up his half-century at Lord's three days ago with a breathless 110 from just 81 deliveries.
At 21 years and 319 days old, Bethell became the second-youngest England player to score an ODI hundred, with only David Gover achieving the feat at an earlier age.
England then stunned South Africa with the ball, skittling them out for just 72 as they recorded the biggest-ever margin of victory in an ODI encounter.
Speaking to BBC's Test Match Special, Bethell insisted there was no relief when he achieved the milestone, saying: "It feels pretty good.
"A few emotions pouring through, but it feels unbelievable and to do it, and in a convincing win like that, it's even more important.
“I wouldn't say it’s a relief. I don't listen to what people say to be honest. It was nothing to do with other people – I wanted it for myself and the team.
"It was a great feeling, an addicting feeling and hopefully there's more to come."
Despite Bethell's heroics, it was Jofra Archer who won player of the match after his fearsome spell with the ball, ending up with figures of 4-18.
Though Archer has been ravaged by injuries in the past, he was able to participate in all three ODIs within the space of five days, and he was satisfied with his fitness levels.
He said: "I'm feeling good. I didn't think I would play this one. In the past it would've been like workload management, but getting to play three games in a row, that means a lot."
"I just tried to hit the pitch hard and bowl straight and that's it.
"Sometimes, you're going to bowl well and come out with nothing like at Headingley, then some days you'll get some like today."
South Africa still won the series after their earlier victories at Headingley and Lord's, but captain Temba Bavuma offered no excuses for their latest display, as they fell to the heaviest defeat in ODI history.
Bavuma said: "We were just poor to be honest, in all departments. Our fielding really let us down. The extras as well with the ball, far from ideal.
"With the bat it was always going to be tough, and their bowlers really put us under pressure, Archer and Carse, we didn't have a chance.
"To sum it up - a poor game of cricket from us."
The two teams will now prepare for a three-match T20 series, which starts in Cardiff on Wednesday.