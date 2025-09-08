ENG Vs SA, 3rd ODI: Jacob Bethell Revels In First England Century During Record-Breaking Victory

The hosts racked up a score of 414, led by Bethell and Joe Root's tons, while Jamie Smith and Jos Buttler also chipped in with respective scores of 62 at the crease

S
Stats Perform
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
Jacob-Bethell
Jacob Bethell looks on after England's victory over South Africa in the third ODI.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Jacob Bethell scored a century as ENG thumped SA in the final ODI

  • The hosts racked up a score of 414, led by Bethell and Joe Root's tons

  • At 21 years and 319 days old, Bethell became the second-youngest England player to score an ODI hundred

Jacob Bethell could not contain his delight as he scored his first professional century in England's record-breaking 342-run victory over South Africa at the Utility Bowl.

England had already lost the three-match ODI series, but they performed brilliantly after being put into bat by the visitors to claim a consolation victory against the Proteas. 

The hosts racked up a score of 414, led by Bethell and Joe Root's tons, while Jamie Smith and Jos Buttler also chipped in with respective scores of 62 at the crease. 

Bethell had never scored a century in his professional career before, but he followed up his half-century at Lord's three days ago with a breathless 110 from just 81 deliveries. 

At 21 years and 319 days old, Bethell became the second-youngest England player to score an ODI hundred, with only David Gover achieving the feat at an earlier age.

England then stunned South Africa with the ball, skittling them out for just 72 as they recorded the biggest-ever margin of victory in an ODI encounter. 

Speaking to BBC's Test Match Special, Bethell insisted there was no relief when he achieved the milestone, saying: "It feels pretty good.

Related Content
Related Content

"A few emotions pouring through, but it feels unbelievable and to do it, and in a convincing win like that, it's even more important.

“I wouldn't say it’s a relief. I don't listen to what people say to be honest. It was nothing to do with other people – I wanted it for myself and the team.

"It was a great feeling, an addicting feeling and hopefully there's more to come."

Despite Bethell's heroics, it was Jofra Archer who won player of the match after his fearsome spell with the ball, ending up with figures of 4-18. 

Though Archer has been ravaged by injuries in the past, he was able to participate in all three ODIs within the space of five days, and he was satisfied with his fitness levels.

He said: "I'm feeling good. I didn't think I would play this one. In the past it would've been like workload management, but getting to play three games in a row, that means a lot."

"I just tried to hit the pitch hard and bowl straight and that's it.

"Sometimes, you're going to bowl well and come out with nothing like at Headingley, then some days you'll get some like today."

South Africa still won the series after their earlier victories at Headingley and Lord's, but captain Temba Bavuma offered no excuses for their latest display, as they fell to the heaviest defeat in ODI history.

Bavuma said: "We were just poor to be honest, in all departments. Our fielding really let us down. The extras as well with the ball, far from ideal.

"With the bat it was always going to be tough, and their bowlers really put us under pressure, Archer and Carse, we didn't have a chance.

"To sum it up - a poor game of cricket from us."

The two teams will now prepare for a three-match T20 series, which starts in Cardiff on Wednesday. 

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ENG Vs SA, 3rd ODI: England Surpass India To Register Biggest Win In One-Day Internationals - Check List

  2. Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill To Saim Ayub - Here Are Five Batters To Watch Out At Marquee Tournament

  3. Afghanistan Vs Pakistan: Mohammad Nawaz Scripts History; Becomes Third PAK Bowler To Claim Hat-trick

  4. England Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell Guide Hosts To Record Victory - Data Debrief

  5. Shreyas Iyer Opens Up On India Rejection Frustration After Asia Cup Snub

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  2. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

  4. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Says Carlos Alcaraz Has Improved Since Wimbledon Final Defeat

  5. US Open: 'Seeing You More Than My Family' – Alcaraz Lauds Rival Sinner After Triumph

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Political Furore In Kashmir As Protestors Raze Ashoka Chakra At Hazratbal Shrine

  2. Her Story: K. Srilata's Poems Call Attention To The Voices Of Mahabharata's Women

  3. The Forest Classroom and the Glass Tower: Will Foreign Universities in India Deepen the Divide?

  4. Kharge Slams Modi, Calls Him 'Enemy of the Nation' Amid Tariff Row

  5. Gujarat Weather Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning Amid Heavy Rainfall

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. The Silent Threat Of AI: Epistemic Drift

  2. The Genocide In Gaza: The Architecture Of Complicity

  3. Trump Adviser Peter Navarro Slams Elon Musk As India–Russia Oil Post Gets Flagged by Community Notes on X

  4. Carlo Acutis, ‘God’s Influencer’, Declared Catholic Church’s First Millennial Saint

  5. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

Latest Stories

  1. Supreme Court To Hear Challenges To Special Intensive Revision Of Bihar Voter Rolls

  2. Veteran Journalist Sankarshan Thakur Passes Away at 63

  3. UP Floods: Yamuna and Ganga Rivers Surge Above Danger Levels

  4. Tajikistan 2-2 Iran Highlights, CAFA Nations Cup: India Manage To Seal Third-Place Playoff Berth

  5. Kerala Records Fifth Death From Rare “Brain-Eating” Amoeba Infection

  6. Four Civilians Killed, Several Injured In Jerusalem Bus Shooting; Attackers Neutralised

  7. Yamuna Water Level Falls Below Danger Mark in Delhi, Evacuees Begin Returning Home

  8. Dabangg Director Abhinav Kashyap Says Salman Khan Is A 'Goon'; Calls His Family 'Vindictive'