England Vs South Africa: David Miller In Contention For Proteas T20I Return, Says Bavuma

David Miller is in contention for a return to the Proteas squad for T20Is against England after excelling in The Hundred

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
South Africa David Miller
File photo of David Miller in action for South Africa. Photo: File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • David Miller might join Proteas for T20Is against England starting September 10

  • He missed the ODI series due to commitments with Northern Superchargers

  • Miller showcased impressive form in The Hundred, scoring 133 runs in five innings

David Miller is still in consideration for the Proteas' upcoming three-match T20I series against England despite missing out on the preceding ODI series against the Three Lions, captain Temba Bavuma has confirmed.

The 36-year-old hasn't played international cricket since the Champions Trophy in March and earlier this year accepted a hybrid deal with Cricket South Africa.

Instead of joining the ODI squad in England, Miller played for the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred and previously skipped South Africa's limited-overs series in Australia.

While unavailable for this week's ODIs, he will rejoin the national side for the three T20 internationals starting on September 10.

Bavuma explained that Miller's involvement in The Hundred meant he was not considered for the ODI series, given that he missed the team’s preparations since arriving in Leeds.

"What I understand is that those communications were done during his contract times, in terms of him being available during this period for the Hundred," Bavuma said.

"Essentially, he wasn't available for selection - but I stand by correction around that… David's still within the mix in the ODI stuff, if that answers your question.

Related Content
Related Content

"The Australia tour would've coincided with the Hundred. I guess any international commitments that occurred during the Hundred, David wasn't available for.

"Unfortunately, the one-day [series], it clashes: he wasn't part of our build-up. But then with the T20 stuff, the Hundred is done, he'll fall back into the team."

His recent Hundred form was also impressive, scoring 133 runs in five innings, including a powerful display in Saturday's Eliminator.

South Africa's squad is otherwise at full strength for the ODI series, although Matthew Breetzke and Kagiso Rabada miss out on Tuesday's series-opener with injuries. 

The Proteas have also lost Heinrich Klaasen from the group that reached the Champions Trophy semi-finals, following his retirement from international cricket earlier this year.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Virat Kohli Faces Fan Fury For Statements On Chinnaswamy Stampede

  2. South Africa Vs England: Temba Bavuma Credits Bowlers For SA’s Big Win Over ENG In First ODI

  3. R Ashwin Likely To Become First Indian Cricketer To Play In Big Bash League 2025: Report

  4. BCCI Invites Bids From 'Reputed Firms' For Lead Sponsor Rights After Dream 11 Exit

  5. ENG Vs RSA 1st ODI: Maharaj, Markram Help South Africa Maul England

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Yuki Bhambri and Michael Venus Advance To Quarterfinals

  2. US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Ousts Taylor Fritz To Set Up Carlos Alcaraz Semi-final Showdown

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jiri Lehecka, US Open 2025: Spaniard Clinches Quarter-final Victory In Straight Sets

  4. Jessica Pegula Vs Barbora Krejcikova, US Open 2025: American Seals Semi-Final Spot

  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Taylor Fritz, US Open 2025: Serbian Through To The Semis At Flushing Meadows

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Maharashtra Post-Election Sweep Cracked By RTI

  2. Manoj Jarange Patil Breaks Fast Unto Death, Mumbai Maratha Protesters Claim 'Win'

  3. What The Maratha Protesters Did Hours Before The Agitation Ended

  4. BRS Suspends K Kavitha After Allegations Against Harish Rao, Santosh Kumar Over Kaleshwaram

  5. Andaman And Nicobar Prepares For Census 2027, Considers Thermal Survey For Sentinelese Tribe

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. EU Chief’s Plane Hit By Suspected Russian GPS Jamming During Bulgaria Landing

  2. Afghanistan Earthquake Kills Over 1,400 In Kunar, Thousands Injured

  3. Several Missing In Anti-Government Protests In Indonesia

  4. Burkina Faso Criminalizes Homosexuality, Imposes Two To Five Years Of Imprisonment

  5. 'It's Troublesome': Trump's Aide Navarro Slams Modi-Xi-Putin Unity At SCO

Latest Stories

  1. Judge Orders Google To Share Search Data With Competitors, Retains Chrome And Android

  2. Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Date, Visarjan Muhurat And All You Need To Know

  3. China Vs Malaysia Live Score, Super 4s Hockey Asia Cup: Syed Cholan Scores As MAS Open Goal Count

  4. NIRF Rankings 2025 to be Released on September 4

  5. Indian Tariffs 'Huge Strategic Harm to America': Former US NSA Jake Sullivan

  6. Wednesday Season 2 Part 2: Release Date, Cast, Episode Titles And Other Details

  7. Heavy Rains Devastate Jammu Region: Two Killed in House Collapse, Major Roads Remain Closed

  8. Horoscope Today, September 3, 2025: Predictions for Leo, Sagittarius, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs