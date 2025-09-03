David Miller might join Proteas for T20Is against England starting September 10
He missed the ODI series due to commitments with Northern Superchargers
Miller showcased impressive form in The Hundred, scoring 133 runs in five innings
David Miller is still in consideration for the Proteas' upcoming three-match T20I series against England despite missing out on the preceding ODI series against the Three Lions, captain Temba Bavuma has confirmed.
The 36-year-old hasn't played international cricket since the Champions Trophy in March and earlier this year accepted a hybrid deal with Cricket South Africa.
Instead of joining the ODI squad in England, Miller played for the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred and previously skipped South Africa's limited-overs series in Australia.
While unavailable for this week's ODIs, he will rejoin the national side for the three T20 internationals starting on September 10.
Bavuma explained that Miller's involvement in The Hundred meant he was not considered for the ODI series, given that he missed the team’s preparations since arriving in Leeds.
"What I understand is that those communications were done during his contract times, in terms of him being available during this period for the Hundred," Bavuma said.
"Essentially, he wasn't available for selection - but I stand by correction around that… David's still within the mix in the ODI stuff, if that answers your question.
"The Australia tour would've coincided with the Hundred. I guess any international commitments that occurred during the Hundred, David wasn't available for.
"Unfortunately, the one-day [series], it clashes: he wasn't part of our build-up. But then with the T20 stuff, the Hundred is done, he'll fall back into the team."
His recent Hundred form was also impressive, scoring 133 runs in five innings, including a powerful display in Saturday's Eliminator.
South Africa's squad is otherwise at full strength for the ODI series, although Matthew Breetzke and Kagiso Rabada miss out on Tuesday's series-opener with injuries.
The Proteas have also lost Heinrich Klaasen from the group that reached the Champions Trophy semi-finals, following his retirement from international cricket earlier this year.