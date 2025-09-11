England Vs South Africa 1st T20I: Three Lions’ Opener Performance ‘Bit Of A Shambles’, Says Harry Brook

England's Harry Brook reflected on his side's loss to South Africa in Cardiff, highlighting rain delays and safety issues as key factors for the 14-run defeat

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
England vs South Africa 1st T20I Harry Brook
England captain Harry Brook in action against South Africa.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • England lost the first T20I to South Africa by 14 runs

  • Rain delays reduced the match to just nine overs for South Africa

  • Harry Brook called the match a 'shambles' amid challenging conditions

  • Jofra Archer was omitted from the line-up due to safety concerns

Harry Brook insisted he would not read too much into England's T20I defeat to South Africa, a match he described as "a bit of a shambles".  

England were beaten by 14 runs by South Africa in the first of three T20I matches in Cardiff, which was affected by rain and delayed for over two hours. 

The match was reduced to nine overs, and South Africa smashed 97-5 from 7.5 overs, with Aiden Markram top scoring with 28 before another downpour halted their innings. 

That delay subsequently gave England an adjusted chase of 69 from just five overs, of which they fell 15 short. Only Jos Buttler (25) and Sam Curran (10) reached double figures.

England and Brook opted to remove fast bowler Jofra Archer from their line-up on safety grounds, after ruling the conditions at Sophia Gardens were too treacherous for him. 

Archer's replacement, Luke Wood, was called up for his eighth T20I cap and was the pick of the home attack, ending with impressive figures of 2-22. 

"It was a bit of a shambles really, wasn't it?," said Brook, whose 0 from four deliveries was his first duck in T20Is. "You can't take much from that. There was so much going on.

Related Content
Related Content

"They got nine overs, we got five overs. You can't take much from it. It was a long, long day. I don't think we need to make any excuses up.

"We probably didn't execute as well as we should have done with bat and ball. It's bloody hard when you only bat for five overs."

Brook stopped short of saying that the match should not have gone ahead, but did admit the decision to leave Archer out was because of the potential risk involved. 

Archer featured in all three ODIs against South Africa and took 4-18 from nine overs in their record-breaking 342-run victory in the final match of the series, which they lost 2-1. 

The 30-year-old is expected to be a part of England's Ashes squad, with Brook citing Adam Hose's horrific ankle injury sustained during The Hundred as a worst-case scenario had Archer played.

"It would have been stupid to play him with the amount of cricket we've got coming up," said Brook.

"If he'd have gone out in the boundary and done what Adam Hose did in The Hundred and broken his leg or whatever, that would have been a shambles.

"As soon as we knew that the game was shortened, we didn't think it was quite necessary for Jof to play.

"Obviously, the outfield was sodden and he's got a lot of cricket to play in the next few months with a big series coming up. So, yeah, we, we decided to not play him."

The second match of the series gets underway on Friday at Old Trafford before the final game at Trent Bridge two days later. 

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Supreme Court Rejects Urgent Plea Against IND Vs PAK Match

  2. Suryakumar Yadav And Spirit Of Cricket: SKY Joins Legacy Of Captains After India Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 Match

  3. Pakistan Vs Oman Preview, Asia Cup 2025: PAK Seek Opening Win Against OMA Before India Showdown

  4. Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025: Key Player Battles To Watch Out For In Match 3

  5. Asia Cup 2025: SKY's Withdrawing Of Appeal Against UAE Does Not Go Down Well With Aakash Chopra

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

  2. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  4. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  5. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

Badminton News

  1. Hong Kong Open: Satwik-Chirag Enter Quarter-finals, Lakshya Sen To Face HS Prannoy

  2. Hong Kong Open: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen Advance After PV Sindhu's Shocking Loss

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Line Christophersen, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Bows Out After Loss To Unseeded Dane

  4. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi Could Sell Off 'Sheesh Mahal': Chief Minister Rekha Gupta

  2. From Voter Rights to Beedi: Bihar’s Political Discourse Takes A Sharp Turn

  3. Bangalore Rain Alert: IMD Predicts Thunderstorms and Heavy Showers

  4. The Missing Bench: The Stark Gender Divide That Plagues India’s Courtrooms

  5. Doda Tense After Arrest Of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik, Restrictions Extended To Bhaderwah

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Nepal Unrest: Death Toll Rises, Army Extends Leave For Gorkha Soldiers; Thousands Of Prisoners Escape Jails

  2. The Silent Threat Of AI: Epistemic Drift

  3. Ground Report On Nepal Gen-Z Protests: Why 'Nepo Babies' Are Under Fire 

  4. France Erupts In Violence: 200 Arrested As Protesters Clash With Police

  5. Outlook Replug: How To Really Change The Narrative On Suicide

Latest Stories

  1. 11 Indian Workers Stranded In Oman After Salaries Withheld, Passports Seized

  2. The Conjuring Last Rites Box Office Collection Day 6: Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga's Film Earns Over Rs 64 Crore

  3. Bali Flash Floods: Death Toll Rises to 14 as Search Operations Continue

  4. Horoscope Today, September 11, 2025: Predictions for Aries, Sagittarius, Aquarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  5. Breaking Down The Walls, Bringing Girls Back To School 

  6. J&K Floods Wipe Out Paddy Crops, Apple Orchards, Leaving Growers Devastated

  7. Rapper, Kathmandu Mayor… Will Balendra Shah Be The Nepalese Gen Z’s Pick For Prime Minister?

  8. 'From The Ashes Like The Phoenix, Palestinians Will Rise': Ambassador Abdullah Shawesh