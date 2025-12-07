Sydney Sixers Vs Adelaide Strikers, WBBL 2025: SYS-W Beat AS-W By One Run Thanks To Ellyse Perry Century

Sydney Sixers Vs Adelaide Strikers, Women's Big Bash League 2025: Ellyse Perry scored a magnificent 111 off 71 deliveries, to take the Sixers' score to 173 in match 40 of the ongoing Women's Big Bash (WBBL) against the Strikers

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers, WBBL 2025
Ellyse Perry and Sophia Dunkley at the crease for the Sixers. Photo: WBBL
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Ellyse Perry's hit a magnificent 111 off 71 balls

  • The Sixers posted 173 in their 20 overs

  • Eleanor Larosa picked four wickets for the Strikers

Bridget Patterson (65 not out) late cameo went in vain as Adelaide Strikers lost to Sydney Sixers by one run in match 40 of the ongoing Women's Big Bash (WBBL) at the North Sydney Oval on Sunday, December 7.

Chasing 174 for victory, Madeline Penna (31) and Tammy Beaumont (23) did give the Strikers a good start but Sixers bowlers struck at crucial intervals to dent their momentum. Patterson did get the scoreboard moving with some quality shots and was given good company by Amanda-Jade Wellington (31)

However, late wickets at the end saw Strikers come too close to the total but cannot cross the finishing line as Sixers clinched an important victory.

Earlier, Ellyse Perry's magnificent 111 off 71 balls set up nicely for the Sydney Sixers, as they posted a mammoth 173 in 20 overs against the Adelaide Strikers in match 40 of the ongoing Women's Big Bash (WBBL) fixture, to be played on Sunday, December 7 at the North Sydney Oval, Sydney.

Strikers captain Tahila McGrath had won the toss and opted to bowl against the Sixers but the decision soon backfired as Perry and Sophia Dunkley put on 141-run stand for the opening wicket. Eleanor Larosa picked all four wickets for the strikers, as they restricted the Sixers under 200.

Related Content
Related Content

Sydney Sixers Vs Adelaide Strikers, WBBL 2025: Playing XIs

Adelaide Strikers Women: Tammy Beaumont, Madeline Penna, Tahlia McGrath(c), Bridget Patterson(w), Tabatha Saville, Ellie Johnston, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Sophie Ecclestone, Jemma Barsby, Eleanor Larosa, Darcie Brown

Sydney Sixers Women: Ellyse Perry, Sophia Dunkley, Alyssa Healy(w), Ashleigh Gardner(c), Amelia Kerr, Maitlan Brown, Mady Villiers, Erin Burns, Emma Manix-Geeves, Caoimhe Bray, Lauren Cheatle

Sydney Sixers Vs Adelaide Strikers, WBBL 2025: Live Streaming Info

The Women’s Big Bash League 2025 matches will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The live broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia Vs England LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Neser Takes Five As AUS Require 65 Runs To 2-0 Up In The Ashes

  2. Smriti Mandhana Calls Off Wedding To Palash Muchhal Via Instagram Story - Read Full Statement

  3. India Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Jaiswal's Maiden Ton, Bowlers Propel Men In Blue To Series Victory

  4. India Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Yashasvi Jaiswal Smashes Maiden 50-Over Ton, Joins Elite All-Format Club

  5. India Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: How KL Rahul's Hand Switch Broke 20-Match Toss Jinx - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  2. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Lessons From Ayodhya: Change In Muslim Approach To Kashi, Mathura Cases

  2. Supriya Shrinate Claims Putin Is 'Suffering, Coughing' From Delhi Air Pollution

  3. Madhya Pradesh Weather: Cold Wave Alert as Night Temps Drop to 11°C, Fog and Light Rain Forecast

  4. ED Attaches ₹1,120 Cr More in Anil Ambani Firms in Yes Bank Probe

  5. India Invites US CFOs At AI Impact Summit 2026

Entertainment News

  1. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  2. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  3. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

  4. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  5. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Infantino Faces Backlash After Awarding FIFA ‘Peace Prize’ To Donald Trump

  2. Gunfire Erupts Again at Pakistan–Afghanistan Chaman Border

  3. Nepal: PM Karki Reviews Election Preparations with Parties, Poll Officials And Gen Z Delegates

  4. Is The US ‘War on Drugs’ A Smokescreen To Pressurise Venezuela?

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, December 6, 2025: What’s in Store for Leo, Capricorn, Pisces & More

  2. Weekly Horoscope December 7–13, 2025: New Opportunities Rise For Cancer, Scorpio & Capricorn

  3. From Babri To Ram Mandir: 32 Years Of Transformation And Tension In Ayodhya

  4. ED Attaches ₹1,120 Cr More in Anil Ambani Firms in Yes Bank Probe

  5. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh's Film Becomes Biggest Opener Of His Career; Beats Saiyaara

  6. Kalamkaval Box Office Collection Day 1: Mammootty Starrer Crime Thriller Earns Over Rs 4 Crore

  7. Netflix To Acquire Warner Bros. For $82.7 Billion, Writers Guild Of America Opposes The Deal

  8. UPSSSC PET 2025 Result Expected Soon at upsssc.gov.in: Check Scorecard Download Steps