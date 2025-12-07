Sydney Sixers Vs Adelaide Strikers, WBBL 2025: SYS-W Beat AS-W By One Run Thanks To Ellyse Perry Century

Ellyse Perry's hit a magnificent 111 off 71 balls
The Sixers posted 173 in their 20 overs
Eleanor Larosa picked four wickets for the Strikers
Bridget Patterson (65 not out) late cameo went in vain as Adelaide Strikers lost to Sydney Sixers by one run in match 40 of the ongoing Women's Big Bash (WBBL) at the North Sydney Oval on Sunday, December 7.
Chasing 174 for victory, Madeline Penna (31) and Tammy Beaumont (23) did give the Strikers a good start but Sixers bowlers struck at crucial intervals to dent their momentum. Patterson did get the scoreboard moving with some quality shots and was given good company by Amanda-Jade Wellington (31)
However, late wickets at the end saw Strikers come too close to the total but cannot cross the finishing line as Sixers clinched an important victory.
Earlier, Ellyse Perry's magnificent 111 off 71 balls set up nicely for the Sydney Sixers, as they posted a mammoth 173 in 20 overs against the Adelaide Strikers in match 40 of the ongoing Women's Big Bash (WBBL) fixture, to be played on Sunday, December 7 at the North Sydney Oval, Sydney.
Strikers captain Tahila McGrath had won the toss and opted to bowl against the Sixers but the decision soon backfired as Perry and Sophia Dunkley put on 141-run stand for the opening wicket. Eleanor Larosa picked all four wickets for the strikers, as they restricted the Sixers under 200.
Sydney Sixers Vs Adelaide Strikers, WBBL 2025: Playing XIs
Adelaide Strikers Women: Tammy Beaumont, Madeline Penna, Tahlia McGrath(c), Bridget Patterson(w), Tabatha Saville, Ellie Johnston, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Sophie Ecclestone, Jemma Barsby, Eleanor Larosa, Darcie Brown
Sydney Sixers Women: Ellyse Perry, Sophia Dunkley, Alyssa Healy(w), Ashleigh Gardner(c), Amelia Kerr, Maitlan Brown, Mady Villiers, Erin Burns, Emma Manix-Geeves, Caoimhe Bray, Lauren Cheatle
Sydney Sixers Vs Adelaide Strikers, WBBL 2025: Live Streaming Info
The Women’s Big Bash League 2025 matches will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The live broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.