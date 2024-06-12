England Vs Oman Prediction, T20 World Cup Match 28: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know

With their chances of staying alive in the tournament on the line, England will take on Oman on Thursday (Friday IST) at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua in match 28 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. (Preview | Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
After their first match against Scotland got washed out, the defending champions lost to Australia by 36 runs. The not just need a win but a big win against Oman to keep their chances of advancing to the Super 8s.
Oman lost their last match to Scotland and became the first team in the tournament whose Super 8 chances got over. They will try to gain some useful experience through this match.
Who will win in the England Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Match 28? What will be the weather like? How will the pitch play? Know it all here.
England Vs Oman Head To Head
The two teams have never faced each other in international cricket. Thursday's meeting will be the first time England will play against Oman.
England Vs Oman T20 World Cup Squad
England T20 World Cup squad: Jos Buttler (c), Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali (vice-captain), Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tom Hartley, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Reece Topley.
Oman T20 World Cup squad: Aqib Ilyas (c), Zeeshan Maqsood, Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athavale (wk), Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Naseem Khushi (wk), Mehran Khan, Bilal Khan, Rafiullah, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Shakeel Ahmad, Khalid Kail. Reserves: Jatinder Singh, Samay Shrivastava, Sufyan Mehmood, Jay Odedra
England Vs Oman Probable XI
England: Jos Buttler(wk/c), Philip Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
Oman: Kashyap Prajapati, Naseem Khushi (wk), Aqib llyas (c), Zeesham Maqsood, Khalid Kail, Ayaan Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Mehran Khan, Shakeel Ahmed, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan
England Vs Oman Antigua Weather Forecast
Weather is expected to be good in Antigua during the match time. Temperature will be around 30 degree Celsius while the chances of precipitation are around 20 per cent. Humidity will be around 74%.
England Vs Oman Pitch Report
The pitch at the North Sound in Antigua is among the best in this competition. If England bat first, expect them to post a big total.
England Vs Oman Prediction
Google gives England a 96% chance of winning the game. Expect England to win convincingly.