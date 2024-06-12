Cricket

Oman Vs England, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 28 Preview: Defending Champions Stare Early Exit

England, who have just one point from two matches after a washout against Scotland, will face Namibia in their final group league clash at the same venue

(AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
England's captain Jos Buttler, left, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of Australia's Travis Head during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Saturday, June 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
info_icon

Rain forecast has once again threatened to derail defending champions England who also are on the verge of an early exit and will face Oman in first of their two must wins matches at North Sound on June 14, Friday. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

England, who have just one point from two matches after a washout against Scotland, will face Namibia in their final group league clash at the same venue. There has been a rain forecast and Jos Buttler's men will have a watch on the sky.

Wins in both the matches may not be enough for England as Scotland (5 points from three matches) are ahead of the race.

Scotland may get to seven points by virtue of a win over Australia and England's Super Eight hopes may eventually rest on the hands of their arch-rivals.

Teams (from)

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley and Mark Wood.

Oman: Aqib Ilyas (c), Zeeshan Maqsood, Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athavale, Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Naseem Khushi, Mehran Khan, Bilal Khan, Rafiullah, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Shakeel Ahmad and Khalid Kail.

Match starts: 12.30 am IST (Friday).

