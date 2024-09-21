Cricket

England Vs Australia, 2nd ODI Toss Update: Harry Brook & Co Opt To Bowl First In Leeds

Stand-in England skipper Harry Brook won the toss yet again and has opted to have a bowl first in the second ODI against Australia at Headingley in Leeds

England Vs Australia 1st ODI: Australia's Marnus Labuschagne celebrates with team-mates, after taking the wicket of England's Harry Brook
England captain Harry Brook has won the toss and opted to bowl first on a gloomy Leeds morning in the second ODI against Australia at Leeds. The hosts lost the first game thanks to Travis Head's blistering knock that left the Englishmen huffing and puffing. (Match Blog | More Cricket News)

With both sides bereft of quality bowling options, it seems that the team that bats better will come out victorious.

Here's what Brook said at the toss, "We will bowl first. When Jos was in charge, he always like chasing, we've a powerful batting unit, put the pressure on them and chase the score down. Try and take wickets throughout and chase the ball to the boundary, I think we did that well in TB. Overcast conditions, could do a bit here with the new ball before going flat. We want to keep going harder and put them under pressure with the bat. Jofra Archer misses out, Olly Stone comes in"

Australian captain Mitchell Marsh talking at the toss. He said, "We would have bowled first as well, but happy to bat first. We welcome back Starc, Hazlewood and Maxwell, so nice to have the full roster. Have a bit of luxury, but it's a trend in the game. We are blessed to have him in the team, has been in incredible form over the last couple of years. I might be bowling soon hopefully. "

Check the Playing XIs:

England (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Harry Brook(c), Jamie Smith(w), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Olly Stone, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, Matthew Short, Mitchell Marsh(c), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Australia are 1-0 up in the five-match ODI series, after having won the first game in Trent Bridge, Nottingham by seven wickets.

