England Vs Australia, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs AUS On TV And Online

England Vs Australia, 1st ODI: Here's all the live streaming information you need for the match

England cricket team. Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa
England are set to face off against Australia at Trent Bridge Cricket Ground on Thursday, September 19, as both teams transition to the longer format following a rain-affected, tied T20I series. (More Sports News)

As teams gear up for the ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan in 2025, this will mark England's first ODI since their 2-1 loss to the West Indies in December 2023. Meanwhile, Australia will be playing their first ODI since sweeping West Indies 3-0 in February 2024.

England will be without regular white-ball captain Jos Buttler, who remains sidelined with a calf injury. In his absence, youngster Harry Brook will step up to lead the side for the first time, aiming to make a strong start.

Meanwhile, Australia will welcome back Mitchell Starc, Glenn Maxwell, and Steve Smith, who were absent from the T20I series.

England Vs Australia: Squads

England: Harry Brook (c), Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt (wicketkeeper), Jamie Smith (wk), Olly Stone, Reece Topley, John Turner.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis (wk), Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa. Traveling reserve: Mahli Beardman.

England Vs Australia: ODI Head-To-Head

In their ODI history, Australia and England have played 156 matches. Australia won 88 games, while England won 63. There have been three no results and two ties.

England Vs Australia: Live Streaming

When to watch England Vs Australia 1st ODI match?

The England Vs Australia 1st ODI match will be played on Thursday, September 19 at Trent Bridge Cricket Ground at 5pm IST.

Where to watch England Vs Australia 1st ODI match?

The England vs Australia 1st ODI will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India. And it will be live-streamed on Sony Liv and FanCode apps and website.

  England Vs Australia, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs AUS On TV And Online
