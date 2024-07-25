Cricket

ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test: Ben Stokes Confident Opportunities Will Come Fast Bowlers' Way

Ben Stokes has expressed confidence that opportunities for England's fast bowlers will emerge naturally ahead of their final Test against West Indies on Friday

Ben Stokes in action at Trent Bridge
Ben Stokes is confident that opportunities for England's fast bowlers will come soon
Ben Stokes has expressed confidence that opportunities for England's fast bowlers will emerge naturally ahead of their final Test against West Indies on Friday. (More Cricket News)

Stokes chose to name an unchanged team that beat West Indies by 241 runs last week ahead of their encounter at Edgbaston. 

Despite having already secured the series with a 2-0 lead, England have chosen not to include both Durham's Matthew Potts or hand a debut to Dillon Pennington. 

"At the moment we have stuck with the same team because we don't feel it's necessary to change," said Stokes.

England's sole adjustment this summer came when James Anderson, who retired after the first Test at Lord's, was replaced by Mark Wood. 

Since Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum assumed leadership of the England team two years ago, they have aimed to minimise the rotation of their bowlers.

Wood took a wicket in each inning of the test at Trent Bridge, as Shoaib Bashir starred with figures of 5-41 to claim his third Test five-wicket haul. 

Stokes emphasised that it is not difficult to continue to play their strongest team to allow bowlers an opportunity to shine. 

"When you look at the guys we've got playing at the moment, with Woody being the standout because of how he bowls, it's very unlikely we'll get the remaining Tests out of him because of how hard it is on his body," said Stokes.

"Even though we've got a decent break to the next series, fast bowling is very hard so naturally we may see a change in the bowling line-up. It's not required yet.

"It's tough to not play, but for Pottsy and Dillon it's great for them to be in the squad."

The West Indies have been forced into one change, with Gudakesh Motie replacing Kevin Sinclair who suffered a fracture after taking a blow from Mark Wood.

Akeem Jordan, uncapped at Test level, has also been added to the squad as a precaution with Shamar Joseph currently suffering with flu. 

"It's all about fighting," said West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite. "If we continue to create that sort of attitude around this team, there will be growth. That's what we're after."

Following the conclusion of the final Test at Edgbaston, England will enjoy an almost month-long break before another three-Test series against Sri Lanka on home soil. 

