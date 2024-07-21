England are hoping to take the second Test away from the West Indies on Sunday after a positive end to day three left them 207 ahead at Trent Bridge, says Chris Woakes. (More Cricket News)
Joe Root and Harry Brook had an unbroken partnership of 108 late on Saturday as England closed at 248-3, after Ollie Pope and Ben Duckett had shared another century partnership.
Having started their second innings 41 runs adrift, England now have a chance to build a big lead on day four, as they attempt to go 2-0 up in the series.
Speaking at the close of play, all-rounder Woakes said: "I never like to say we're in front in a Test, because half an hour can go against us and we're behind the game again.
"The fourth morning will be huge. If that partnership is extended to 150 or 200 then we're taking the game away. If West Indies take quick wickets they will feel ahead again.
"We have to kick on again on Sunday to take the game away from West Indies. Naturally, we want as many runs as possible and there's still two days to play.
"We want to be bowling at them as much as possible on day five, when the pitch could wear a little.
"Sunday is a big day for us, to build the lead up to 250 and 300, then hopefully we can make it really big."
Woakes managed three wickets in a 10-over spell in the Windies' first innings on Saturday as the tourists were bowled out for 386, finishing with figures of 4-84.