Cricket

ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: Woakes Calls On England To Kick On After Strong End To Day Three

Having started their second innings 41 runs adrift, England now have a chance to build a big lead on day four, as they attempt to go 2-0 up in the series against West Indies

chris-woakes-england-cricketer
England all-rounder Chris Woakes.
info_icon

England are hoping to take the second Test away from the West Indies on Sunday after a positive end to day three left them 207 ahead at Trent Bridge, says Chris Woakes. (More Cricket News)

Joe Root and Harry Brook had an unbroken partnership of 108 late on Saturday as England closed at 248-3, after Ollie Pope and Ben Duckett had shared another century partnership.

Having started their second innings 41 runs adrift, England now have a chance to build a big lead on day four, as they attempt to go 2-0 up in the series.

Speaking at the close of play, all-rounder Woakes said: "I never like to say we're in front in a Test, because half an hour can go against us and we're behind the game again.

"The fourth morning will be huge. If that partnership is extended to 150 or 200 then we're taking the game away. If West Indies take quick wickets they will feel ahead again.

"We have to kick on again on Sunday to take the game away from West Indies. Naturally, we want as many runs as possible and there's still two days to play.

"We want to be bowling at them as much as possible on day five, when the pitch could wear a little.

"Sunday is a big day for us, to build the lead up to 250 and 300, then hopefully we can make it really big."

Woakes managed three wickets in a 10-over spell in the Windies' first innings on Saturday as the tourists were bowled out for 386, finishing with figures of 4-84.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: Woakes Calls On England To Kick On After Strong End To Day Three
  2. India Vs UAE, Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. Nepal Vs Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch NEP-W Vs PAK-W Match
  4. Galle Marvels Vs Jaffna Kings, LPL 2024, Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. The Hundred Women's Competition 2024: Start Date, Full Schedule, Squads, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Bayern Munich Sporting Director Max Eberl Suggests Joshua Kimmich Future In Doubt
  2. Thomas Meunier Completes Return To French Football With Lille
  3. Rangers 0-2 Manchester United: Diallo And Hugill Secure Red Devils' First Pre-season Win
  4. Queens Park Rangers 0-2 Tottenham: Bissouma And Scarlett Seal Spurs Win
  5. Erik Ten Hag Moves On From Jordan Sancho Row As Winger Makes Man United Return
Tennis News
  1. Hamburg Open Champion Alexander Zverev Into Another Final With Pedro Martinez Win
  2. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Forced Into Survival Mode During Duje Ajdukovic Win In Bastad
  3. Rafael Nadal Confirms Swedish Open Final Spot With Another Comeback Win
  4. Swiss Open: Matteo Berrettini Sees Off Stefanos Tsitsipas To Seal Final Spot
  5. Alexander Zverev Soars Past Zhizhen Zhang To Reach Hamburg Open Semi-finals
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News LIVE: CBI Arrests 'Mastermind' In NEET Paper Leak Case; Bangladesh Protests Continue
  2. MP Govt Orders Ujjain Shopkeepers To Display Details, Diktat On Lines For Stalls In UP’s Kanwar Caught In Row
  3. Radhe Maa, The Lady In Red
  4. Kerala: Teenager Tests Positive For Nipah Virus, State Admn Gears For Outbreak Prevention | Details
  5. Jindal Group Executive Sent On Administrative Leave Over Molestation Allegations
Entertainment News
  1. A Guide To Godmen In Indian Cinema
  2. Designer Moments At The Paris Olympics 2024 You’ll Love
  3. 'Maharaj': When A Rich Historical Case Meets A Mediocre Film
  4. 'Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper' On Netflix Review: Manav Kaul’s Desperate Attempt To Save This Weakly Implemented Series Is Evident Throughout
  5. Fawad Khan Apologises For Keeping His Indian Fans Waiting So Long For His Comeback
US News
  1. 'Vision From God': Oklahoma Man Predicted Trump's Assassination Bid Nearly 4 Months Ago | WATCH
  2. Designer Moments At The Paris Olympics 2024 You’ll Love
  3. Paris Adds 60Kms Of New Bike Lane Network Ahead Of 2024 Olympics | Paris 2024 Olympics Full Schedule
  4. Cyber Apocalypse Or Just A Glitch? The Wild Theories Behind Friday's IT Crash
  5. 10 Worst Foods In The World
World News
  1. Baby Delivered From Dead Mother, 13 Killed In Israeli Airstrike On Gaza Refugee Camps | Latest
  2. Israel Strikes 'Military Targets' In Yemen's Hodeidah After Drone Attack On Tel Aviv
  3. Lebanon's Hezbollah Fires Dozens Of Rockets At Israeli Kibbutz After Drone Strike Wounds Civilians
  4. 'Vision From God': Oklahoma Man Predicted Trump's Assassination Bid Nearly 4 Months Ago | WATCH
  5. Designer Moments At The Paris Olympics 2024 You’ll Love
Latest Stories
  1. Harbhajan Singh Schools Pakistan Journalist For 'Silly' MS Dhoni-Mohammad Rizwan Comparison
  2. Elon Musk Congratulates PM Modi For ‘Being Most Followed World Leader’ On X
  3. Assam Will Become Muslim-majority State By 2041: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
  4. UPSC Chairperson Manoj Soni Tenders Resignation Nearly 5 Years Before His Tenure
  5. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri's Rom-Com Opens Steady With Rs 8.50 Crore
  6. Sports Highlights July 20: Rafael Nadal Moves Into Swedish Open Final; Manolo Marquez Appointed India Football Coach
  7. Breaking News July 20 Highlights: NEET Result 2024 Revised, Bangladesh Protests & More
  8. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3's Payal Malik Hints She Wants To Part Ways From Armaan Malik: I Am Done With The Drama And Hate