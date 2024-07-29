Cricket

DDCA Announces Inaugural Delhi Premier League

The franchise auction for the league was held on Sunday and resulted in the sale of six men's teams for a total amount of Rs 49.65 crore

Representative image of a cricket ball
Representative image of a cricket ball File Photo
info_icon

The inaugural edition of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) will be held in the second half of August, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) announced here on Monday. (More Cricket News)

The T20 tournament, which will have both men's and women's matches, will be organised at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The franchise auction for the league was held on Sunday and resulted in the sale of six men's teams for a total amount of Rs 49.65 crore.

The top four bidders in the men's franchise auction automatically acquired the women's teams, further promoting gender inclusivity in the league, DDCA said in a release.

The maiden season of DPL will feature a total of 40 matches with 33 games in the men's category and seven in the women's.

BY PTI

"I am delighted to announce the Delhi Premier League Season 1 with a vision to provide equal opportunity for both male and female cricketers," DDCA president Rohan Jaitley said.

"The vision of DDCA has always been to nurture talent who can shine for their state team and country, and the Delhi Premier League is a significant step taken by the DDCA in that direction," he added.

