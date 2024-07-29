Cricket

India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I Preview: Gautam Gambhir's Wards Eye Clean Sweep In Pallekele

India secured a seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in a rain-shortened second T20I to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Captain Suryakumar Yadav will not want the team to relent in the dead rubber

india-vs-sri lanka-2nd-t20i-pallekele-ap-photo
India celebrate a wicket during the second T20I against Sri Lanka in Pallekele on Sunday (July 28). Photo: AP
info_icon

There will be no let-up in intensity as a ruthless India, under the leadership of new coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav, seek to exploit Sri Lanka's weaknesses and push for a series whitewash in the inconsequential third and final T20I in Pallekele on Tuesday. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

The fate of the series was decided after India swept aside Sri Lanka in the first two games, leaving the possibility of an embarrassing whitewash hanging over the hosts’ heads.

India secured a seven-wicket victory on Sunday in a rain-shortened match in the second T20I, thwarting Sri Lanka's charge once again.

Despite the hosts' flying start, their fight fizzled out for the second consecutive game due to subpar batting.

On the same day, the Sri Lankan women's team beat tournament-favourites India in the final for their maiden Women's T20 Asia Cup title in Dambulla but it seemed to have no impact on the men's side which continued to grapple with existing issues.

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav watches his shot during the second Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. - AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena
India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I: What Captains Suryakumar Yadav, Charith Asalanka Said After Match

BY PTI

Sri Lanka's embarrassing batting collapses in the middle overs is the prime reason of their undoing in this series so far, while India have gone about their business like a true world champion side.

India has proven to be the superior side by a significant margin, demonstrating greater confidence in their plans, skills, and execution, and never faltering under pressure.

There have been moments when Sri Lanka have appeared to be running away with the contest but each time India has found their way back, particularly with their incisive bowling, to keep their upper hand.

The 'bowlers' captain' Suryakumar has not only marshalled his troops with precision to make effective bowling changes, but he has looked to lead from front with the bat having scored 58 and 26 in the two outings so far.

India have remained aggressive right from the word go to reap rich benefits, putting a 200 plus score in the opener.

In the second game, a slight change in the batting line-up delivered a seven-wicket win which helped them seal the series.

It remains to be seen if vice-captain and opener Shubman Gill is fit in time for this contest after he missed the second game due to a stiff neck.

His replacement, Sanju Samson had to wait for over an hour to face his first ball due to a rain break and when his chance arrived, the right-hander missed one from Maheesh Theekshana for a golden duck.

Samson and India will be seeking improved performances from the batter, who has been a fixture around the T20I squad for some time, including serving as a non-playing member of the World Cup-winning team.

But at the other end, Yashasvi Jaiswal has looked to go all-out with his attacking game to rake up 70 runs in two outings and he remains one of the biggest threats for the Lankans.

India's Handik Pandya - null
IND Vs SL 2nd T20I: India Seal Series Win As Sri Lanka Suffer Another Late Collapse - Data Debrief

BY Stats Perform

For the hosts, Pathum Nissanka (111 runs) and Kusal Perera (73) have provided the fireworks at the top but Sri Lanka’s middle-overs struggles have led to their downfall.

India spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who helped script a win in the second game with 3/26, highlighted Sri Lankan batters' inability to navigate spin bowling in the series.

"They play spin really well but I do not know what (has) happened, they are collapsing in the middle overs," Bishnoi said after the second T20I.

"They are known as a good spin-batting team but I think something has gone wrong,” said Bishnoi, possibly hinting at the lack of skills and aptitude among Sri Lankan players generally which has led to their struggles across formats.

With the ball, Matheesha Pathirana returned an expensive 4/40 in the opening game but Sri Lanka will want a lot more from their bowlers.

Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj.

Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Binura Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Welalage.

Match starts at 7:00pm IST.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I Preview: Gautam Gambhir's Wards Eye Clean Sweep In Pallekele
  2. Olympics: Players Will Fight Tooth And Nail To Be At Los Angeles 2028 Games, Says Former India Coach Rahul Dravid
  3. IND Vs SL, 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal Guide India To Seven-Wicket Win Over Sri Lanka - In Pics
  4. IND Vs SL 2nd T20I: India Seal Series Win As Sri Lanka Suffer Another Late Collapse - Data Debrief
  5. India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I: What Captains Suryakumar Yadav, Charith Asalanka Said After Match
Football News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024 Football Round-Up: US Women Beat GER; CAN Tops FRA Amid Drone-Spying Scandal
  2. Football At Paris Olympics: Heartbroken Priestman Apologises After Canada's Drone-Spying Scandal
  3. Football At Paris Olympics: Canada Put Off-field Controversies Aside To Stun Hosts France
  4. Football Transfer: Raphael Varane Joins Como On A Free Transfer After Manchester United Stint Ends
  5. Renato Veiga Calls For Patience During Enzo Maresca's Chelsea 'Process'
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Excited Djokovic Gears Up For Potential Last Dance With Nadal
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Proud Of Thrilling Doubles Comeback
  3. Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Extends Career With Thrilling First-round Comeback
  4. Paris Olympics: Coco Gauff Breezes Through Singles Debut To Reach Second Round
  5. Nadal Acknowledges Djokovic Will Be 'Clear Favourite' In Their Blockbuster Paris Olympics Battle
Hockey News
  1. IND 3-2 NZ, Paris Olympics 2024: It Was Good Wake-Up Call, Says Indian Goalkeeper Sreejesh
  2. India Vs New Zealand Highlights, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Captain Harmanpreet Wins It 3-2 For Nervy IND
  3. India 3-2 New Zealand, Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet's Late Strike Wins It For Hockey Team
  4. India Vs Argentina Hockey Live Streaming, Paris Olympic Games 2024: When And Where To Watch Pool B Match
  5. Matt Dawson: Australian Hockey Star Cuts Off Finger To Fulfill Paris Olympics 2024 Dream

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths LIVE: 5 More Arrested; Student Flagged Risk Over Basement Month Ago
  2. SC Refuses To Stay Court Ruling That Set Aside 65% Quota For Backward Classes In Bihar
  3. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: JNU, DU Students, BSc Graduate From UP College | The 3 Victims
  4. ‘Sacred’ Rage Of Ghulam Rasool
  5. Delhi Excise Policy Case: CBI Files Chargesheet Against Kejriwal In Rouse Avenue Court
Entertainment News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, And Other Celebs Congratulate Manu Bhaker On Her Historic Win
  2. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 3: Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman Starrer Has An Impressive Weekend In India
  3. Watch: Priyanka Chopra Meets An Eight-Month-Old Koala Named After Her In Australia
  4. Javed Akhtar's X Account Hacked, Lyricist Informs ‘Totally Harmless’ Tweet Sent Out About Indian Olympics Team
  5. Dhanush's Raw And Rugged Look In New Poster Of 'Kubera' Has Got Fans Excited - Check Post Inside
US News
  1. Campaign For Green Card Holders In US To Become Citizens & Register To Vote
  2. US: 1 Dead, Several Injured In Mass Shooting At Park In New York's Rochester
  3. Apple Reaches First Unionized Store Deal In the US, Needs Employee Approvals
  4. Park Fire Becomes Largest Wildfire Of The Year In California Leading To Rampant Destruction And Evacuations
  5. Will Donald Trump Be Next U.S. President? This Is What A Clairvoyant Who Predicted Biden’s Step Down Says
World News
  1. Campaign For Green Card Holders In US To Become Citizens & Register To Vote
  2. Venezuela: Nicolas Maduro Becomes President For 3rd Time, US Says 'Results Don't Reflect Peoples' Will'
  3. Manipulated Video Shared By Musk Mimics Harris's Voice, Raising Concerns About AI In Politics
  4. US: 1 Dead, Several Injured In Mass Shooting At Park In New York's Rochester
  5. Libya: Court Gives 12 Officials Prison Sentences Over Last Year's Deadly Flooding
Latest Stories
  1. Palghar: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader's Son Dies Of Heart Attack During Argument With Rickshaw Driver | On Cam
  2. Watch: 3 Masked Men Opens Fire, Loots Jewellery Worth Rs 11 Lakh From Navi Mumbai Shop
  3. Today's Horoscope For July 29, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Mumbai: Man Succumbs To Injuries Days After Being Hit By Speeding BMW In Worli
  5. US: 1 Dead, Several Injured In Mass Shooting At Park In New York's Rochester
  6. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths LIVE: 5 More Arrested; Student Flagged Risk Over Basement Month Ago
  7. India At Paris Olympics 2024 Live Scores And Updates: Ramita Jindal, Arjun Babuta, Men's Archery Team Eye Medal Glory
  8. IND Vs SL, 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal Guide India To Seven-Wicket Win Over Sri Lanka - In Pics