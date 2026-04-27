DC Vs RCB, IPL 2026: What Is The Lowest Total In Indian Premier League History? Check Full List

Summary of this article
Delhi Capitals were down to 13/6 in the powerplay against Royal Challengers Bengaluru
They were under the threat of putting up the lowest total in IPL history
Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood triggered the collapse
A nightmare unfolded for Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 27, Monday against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). In what is meant to be a batting paradise, the DC top order has been completely decimated by a lethal opening burst from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood.
Standing at a staggering 13/6 after the Powerplay, the Capitals have recorded one of the worst starts in IPL history, leaving the home crowd in stunned silence as the wickets fell in a relentless procession.
With more than half the team back in the dugout and only 13 runs on the board, the infamous record of 49 all-out—held by RCB since 2017—is now under serious threat.
David Miller and Abishek Porel are currently left with the monumental task of simply surviving to avoid the lowest total in tournament history. Unless there is a miracle recovery from the lower order, Delhi looks set to rewrite the record books for all the wrong reasons.
Here's a look at the top five lowest scores in IPL history
1. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (49) Vs Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2017
The most shocking collapse in IPL history took place at Eden Gardens. Chasing a small target of 132, RCB’s superstar batting lineup crumbled in just 9.4 overs. No single player managed to score 10 runs or more. The KKR pace attack used the swinging conditions perfectly, with Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Woakes, and Colin de Grandhomme taking three wickets each to destroy the visitors.
2. Rajasthan Royals (58) Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru In IPL 2009
During the opening weekend of the 2009 season in South Africa, Rajasthan struggled against a disciplined RCB bowling unit. Anil Kumble produced one of the greatest spells in history, taking 5 wickets for just 5 runs. The Royals could not handle the extra bounce and spin, lasting only 15.1 overs in a performance that stunned the defending champions.
3. Rajasthan Royals (59) Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru In IPL 2023
In a high-pressure match in Jaipur, Rajasthan Royals were set a target of 172 but fell apart almost immediately. They lost five wickets within the Powerplay as the RCB bowlers exploited a dry pitch. Wayne Parnell led the way with three wickets, and the Royals' middle order offered no resistance, leading to their second-lowest total ever in front of their home crowd.
4. Delhi Daredevils (66) Vs Mumbai Indians In IPL 2017
Mumbai Indians posted a massive 212 runs, putting immense pressure on Delhi from the start. Chasing a huge total, the Delhi batters took too many risks and lost wickets in clusters. Spinners Harbhajan Singh and Karn Sharma took three wickets each, tearing through the lineup and finishing the game in just 13.4 overs.
5. Delhi Daredevils (67) Vs Kings XI Punjab In IPL 2017
Just a few weeks before their collapse against Mumbai, Delhi suffered a similar fate in Mohali. Sandeep Sharma bowled a brilliant opening spell, taking 4 wickets for 20 runs to break the top order. Delhi never recovered from the early blows and were bowled out in 17.1 overs, with Punjab chasing down the tiny target in less than 8 overs without losing a wicket.
Will Delhi Capitals break the all-time lowest IPL total record of 49?
With the team struggling at 53/7 after 10.2 overs, they have just narrowly avoided the record but remain at risk of a bottom-three finish.
What is the lowest Powerplay score in IPL history?
Delhi Capitals set a new record tonight by being reduced to 13/6 within the first six overs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
How did Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood perform in the Powerplay?
The duo delivered a bowling masterclass, with Bhuvneshwar taking 3/5 and Hazlewood taking 3/8 to dismantle the DC top order.