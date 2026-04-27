Who Is Sahil Parakh? 18-Year-Old Batter Making IPL 2026 Debut In DC vs RCB

Summary of this article
Delhi Capitals handed Sahil Parakh his IPL 2026 debut during the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Parakh replaced Pathum Nissanka as opener for DC
The 18‑year‑old was bought for INR 30 lakh at the IPL 2026 auction
Delhi Capitals (DC) surprisingly handed youngster Sahil Parakh his debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 during the crucial encounter against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday, April 27.
At the toss, DC captain Axar Patel revealed a much-changed playing XI against an unchanged RCB side. With Kyle Jamieson replacing the injured Lungi Ngidi and Dushmanth Chameera also coming in as the second overseas pacer, Parakh came in as a replacement for the opener Pathum Nissanka.
Parakh, an 18-year-old top-order batter from Maharashtra, was picked up by DC for INR 30 lakh during the IPL 2026 auction. After patiently waiting for his chance, he was handed the responsibility of opening the innings for DC, who were put in to bat first by RCB captain Rajat Patidar.
However, much like Mumbai Indians’ Danish Malewar, Parakh’s IPL debut ended on a sour note, being bowled for a duck after two balls by Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
Sahil Parakh Career So Far
Nashik native Sahil Parakh first caught the eye of scouts when he represented the India U19 squad on a tour of Australia in 2024. He scored an unbeaten century, finishing at 109 not out off 75 balls in the second ODI match.
He also played two games for the Maharashtra squad in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025, but did not enjoy much success. However, the youngster shone while playing for Eagle Titans Nashik in the Maharashtra Premier League in 2025, scoring 202 runs.