Who Is Sahil Parakh? 18-Year-Old Batter Making IPL 2026 Debut In DC vs RCB

Delhi Capitals' Sahil Parakh leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Delhi, India, Monday, April 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Delhi Capitals' Sahil Parakh leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Delhi, India, Monday, April 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup