Who Is Sahil Parakh? 18-Year-Old Batter Making IPL 2026 Debut In DC vs RCB

Delhi Capitals surprised fans by handing 18‑year‑old Sahil Parakh his IPL 2026 debut against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, after the youngster impressed in the Maharashtra Premier League last year

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Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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Who is Sahil Parakh Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 Match 39
Delhi Capitals' Sahil Parakh leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Delhi, India, Monday, April 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Delhi Capitals handed Sahil Parakh his IPL 2026 debut during the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru

  • Parakh replaced Pathum Nissanka as opener for DC

  • The 18‑year‑old was bought for INR 30 lakh at the IPL 2026 auction

Delhi Capitals (DC) surprisingly handed youngster Sahil Parakh his debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 during the crucial encounter against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday, April 27.

At the toss, DC captain Axar Patel revealed a much-changed playing XI against an unchanged RCB side. With Kyle Jamieson replacing the injured Lungi Ngidi and Dushmanth Chameera also coming in as the second overseas pacer, Parakh came in as a replacement for the opener Pathum Nissanka.

Parakh, an 18-year-old top-order batter from Maharashtra, was picked up by DC for INR 30 lakh during the IPL 2026 auction. After patiently waiting for his chance, he was handed the responsibility of opening the innings for DC, who were put in to bat first by RCB captain Rajat Patidar.

However, much like Mumbai Indians’ Danish Malewar, Parakh’s IPL debut ended on a sour note, being bowled for a duck after two balls by Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Sahil Parakh Career So Far

Nashik native Sahil Parakh first caught the eye of scouts when he represented the India U19 squad on a tour of Australia in 2024. He scored an unbeaten century, finishing at 109 not out off 75 balls in the second ODI match.

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He also played two games for the Maharashtra squad in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025, but did not enjoy much success. However, the youngster shone while playing for Eagle Titans Nashik in the Maharashtra Premier League in 2025, scoring 202 runs.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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