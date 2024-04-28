CSK Vs SRH, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Today's Match Prediction, Fantasy XI, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

Today's second IPL match sees Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings looking to continue their ominous home form against a fast-starter Sunrisers Hyderabad in match number 46 of this season. (Preview | Full IPL Coverage)
CSK had a good start to the season under new skipper Ruturaj but they have been toppled by the Lucknow Super Giants twice in the last two games.
With four wins and as many losses in eight games, CSK are currently at fifth spot, tied with eight points with Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans and will be keen to find their mojo back as things can quickly go south as the race to playoffs get heated up.
Come Sunday, CSK will be up against third-ranked Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have twice broken the record of highest IPL total this season but are coming into the game following a failure of their ultra-batting approach.
CSK vs SRH Head To Head
CSK and SRH have faced each other 20 times in the IPL with Chennai winning 14 to Hyderabad's 6. The Sunrisers’ highest total against CSK stands - 192. Their last meeting was on April 5 wherein Chennai Super Kings amassed 165/5. In reply, Sunrisers Hyderabad reached the target in 18.1 overs.
CSK vs SRH Fantasy Team
Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), MS Dhoni (WK), Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Ravindra Jadeja, Aiden Markram (VC), Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
Impact Sub - Travis Head
CSK vs SRH Pitch Report
The Chepauk track helps the bowlers as well as the batters. However, if a captain wins the toss, he could opt to field first given the dew factor that comes into play.
CSK vs SRH Weather Update
The temperature in Chennai is going to be around 31 degrees Celsius with the evenings rising to 37 degrees. The humidity will remain at 80%.
CSK vs SRH Match Prediction
As per Google, the Chennai outfit stands 55% chance of winning this contest.
Squads
Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman and Avinash Rao Aravelly.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh and Mayank Agarwal.