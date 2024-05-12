Cricket

CSK Vs RR, IPL: Playoff-Chasing Chennai Super Kings Beat Rajasthan Royals - Data Debrief

The win leaves defending champions Chennai Super Kings third in the IPL 2024 table with one game remaining against Royal Challengers Bangalore, while Rajasthan Royals miss the chance to go level on points with leaders Kolkata Knight Riders

Ruturaj Gaikwad, CSK
Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad remained unbeaten on 42 as the Chennai Super Kings chased down a target of 141 runs with relative ease. Photo: File
info_icon

The Chennai Super Kings boosted their Indian Premier League playoff chances as captain Ruturaj Gaikwad top-scored to clinch a five-wicket victory against the Rajasthan Royals. (Highlights | Full Coverage)

Off the back of two defeats in their last three outings, the Super Kings needed a victory, and an impressive bowling display allowed them to easily chase down the Royals' total with 10 balls to spare on Sunday.

After the Royals won the toss and opted to bat first, openers Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal got Rajasthan off to a solid start before the latter was dismissed in the seventh over with 43 runs on the board.

Buttler lost his wicket less than two overs later, and though Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag somewhat steadied the ship, Chennai's bowlers continued to make runs difficult to come by.

KKR celebrate the 18-run victory over Mumbai Indians in match 60 of IPL 2024 at the Eden Gardens. - (PTI Photo: Swapan Mahapatra
IPL 2024: KKR Become First Team To Qualify For Playoffs - A Journey Extraordinaire

BY Uzma Fatima

Parag top-scored for Rajasthan as he finished unbeaten on 47, but the Royals could only muster 141-5 from their 20-over allocation.

Chennai overcame the loss of opener Rachin Ravindra in the fourth over to set themselves up for victory, despite all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja being dismissed for obstructing the field having added just five runs.

Captain Gaikwad guided his team over the line, finishing with 42 not out from 41 deliveries as Chennai wrapped up the win without needing MS Dhoni, who could have played his last IPL game at Chepauk.

The victory leaves Chennai third with one game remaining against Royal Challengers Bangalore, while Rajasthan miss the chance to go level on points with IPL leaders Kolkata Knight Riders, though their playoff place should still be safe with a four-point gap between them and the fifth-placed Delhi Capitals, who face RCB later on Sunday.

Data debrief: Chennai bowlers shine

The Super Kings had previously come out on the wrong end of the result in their last four meetings with the Royals, but a strong performance from their bowlers allowed them to end that losing streak.

Simarjeet Singh was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures of 3-26, while Tushar Deshpande (2-30) also impressed. While Jadeja did not get a wicket, his four overs only amounted to 24 Rajasthan runs.

