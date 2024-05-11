Cricket

CSK Vs RR, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

As the finalists of the inaugural IPL clash here are all the key stats - head-to-head record, highest run-scorers, wicket-takers, best bowling figures - that you need to know before the game

X/@ChennaiIPL
MS Dhoni with Ravindra Jadeja Photo: X/@ChennaiIPL
info_icon

Desperate for a win, Chennai Super Kings will host a formidable Rajasthan Royals on Sunday afternoon at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in match number 61 of the Indian Premier League 2024. (Preview | Full Coverage)

The hosts have had an inconsistent season so far and the result is that now they have six wins and six losses with just two games to go. CSK's fate is still in their hands but a bad outing on Sunday could put them at mercy of other results for qualification to the play-offs.

Mathematically, RR have still not qualified to the play-offs but with eight wins already on board, a Q in front of their name looks just a formality. However, they have lost back-to-back game and would be gunning to get a win and boost their top two chances.

Here we take a look at all the key facts and figures from this rivalry which met in the final of the inaugural season.

Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan take run as Chennai Super Kings' Simarjeet Singh watches during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad. - AP Photo/Ajit Solanki
GT Vs CSK: 'Fielding Let Us Down, We Gave Away 10-15 Runs', Says Gaikwad After Defeat

BY PTI

CSK Vs RR Head To Head Record

RR and CSK have faced each other 28 times in the IPL and the Super Kings have 15 of those encounters. The Royals have triumphed in 13.

At Chepauk, CSK have prevailed in six encounters while RR has managed just two wins in the fortress of the Super Kings.

CSK Vs RR Highest Scorers

Australian allrounder Shane Watson, who played for both RR and CSK, has scored the most runs in CSK-RR games. His tally of 711 is closely followed by Suresh Raina's 659 and MS Dhoni's 556.

CSK Vs RR Most Successful Bowler

Ravindra Jadeja, another player who has plied his trade for both these franchise, has 20 wickets in the matches between these two teams. Dwayne Bravo has 16.

CSK Vs RR Highest Individual Score

IPL 2024, Chennai Super Kings Vs Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson-led RR will look to seal the playoff berth. - BCCI/File
Chennai Super Kings Vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2024: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Murali Vijay scored his highest IPL score of 127 off 56 balls against RR in IPL 2010 and that remains the biggest individual innings in CSK vs RR games.

Shane Watson holds the distinction of scoring century for and against both these teams.

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad also scored his maiden IPL century, a 101 not out, against RR in IPL 2021.

CSK Vs RR Best Bowling Figures

Sohail Tanvir's magical 6/14 in the inaugural season of the tournament remain the best bowling figures in this rivalry. No other bowler has taken a five-wicket-haul since then.

