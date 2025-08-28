FCSB Vs Aberdeen Live Streaming, UEFA Europa League Playoff 2nd Leg: Preview, Head-To-Head, More

FCSB vs Aberdeen, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Playoff 2nd Leg: Find out all about the football match, including preview, live streaming details, head-to-head records, and more

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
FCSB vs Aberdeen Live Streaming, UEFA Europa League Playoff 2nd Leg
FCSB vs Aberdeen Live Streaming, UEFA Europa League Playoff 2nd Leg: Preview, Head-To-Head, More Photo: X/Aberdeen
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The first leg ended 2-2 at Pittodrie, with FCSB squandering a 2-0 lead after Juri Cisotti’s red card.

  • FCSB boast strong European history, including the 1986 European Cup and 2006 Europa League semi-final run.

  • Aberdeen, 1983 Cup Winners’ Cup champions under Sir Alex Ferguson, still seek their first Europa League group-stage berth.

FCSB welcome Aberdeen for the second leg of their UEFA Europa League 2025-26 qualifying play-off tie at the National Arena in Bucharest, Romania. Watch the FCSB welcome Aberdeen football match live.

The first leg at Pittodrie Stadium in Aberdeen, Scotland, ended in a 2-2 draw despite FCSB taking a 2-0 lead. The visitors, reduced to 10 men with the sending off of Juri Cisotti in the 38th minute, conceded two late goals.

FCSB have a rich continental pedigree, with the crowning achievement coming in 1986 when they won the European Cup, followed by a UEFA Super Cup triumph. Formerly known as Steaua Bucharest, the Liga I outfit reached the Europa League semi-finals in 2006.

Aberdeen’s European highlight also dates back to the early 80s. Under Sir Alex Ferguson, the Dons defeated Real Madrid in the 1983 final to win the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup. However, they are yet to reach the group stage of the Europa League.

FCSB Vs Aberdeen Head-To-Head Record

Despite both clubs’ rich European histories, this mark-up in the Europa League marks their first-ever competitive meeting.

FCSB Vs Aberdeen Live Streaming Details

When is the FCSB Vs Aberdeen, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Playoff 2nd Leg match being played?

The FCSB Vs Aberdeen, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Playoff 2nd Leg match will be played on Friday, August 29, 2025, at 12:00 AM IST.

Where is the FCSB Vs Aberdeen, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Playoff 2nd Leg match being played?

The FCSB Vs Aberdeen, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Playoff 2nd Leg match will be played at the National Arena in Bucharest, Romania.

Where to watch the FCSB Vs Aberdeen, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Playoff second leg match live online?

The FCSB Vs Aberdeen, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Playoff second leg match will be live-streamed on the BBC Sports Web.

Where to watch the FCSB Vs Aberdeen, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Playoff second leg match live broadcast?

The FCSB Vs Aberdeen, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Playoff second leg match will not be televised on any TV channels in India or elsewhere.

Published At:
Tags

