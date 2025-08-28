Samsunspor Vs Panathinaikos LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League Playoff 2nd Leg: Greek Side Holding On Turkish Onslaught

Samsunspor Vs Panathinaikos LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League Playoff: Second Half Begins
Second Half begins Samsunspor 0, Panathinaikos 0.
Samsunspor Vs Panathinaikos LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League Playoff: Half-time in the 2nd Leg
We are 0-0 in the first half and it's anybody's game from here. Back for more action so stay tuned.
Samsunspor Vs Panathinaikos HT'
Samsunspor Vs Panathinaikos LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League Playoff: HT
Fourth official has announced 3 minutes of added time. 0-0 at the break would be massive for the Greek side but still 1-2 margin score line is a difficult one.
Samsunspor Vs Panathinaikos 45+1'
Samsunspor Vs Panathinaikos LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League Playoff: Pana Facing The Red Lightning Onslaught
Home team are doing everything they can to level the tie and bring parity but Pana defence is holding and look to go to the break with 0-0 scoreline.
Samsunspor Vs Panathinaikos 34'
Samsunspor Vs Panathinaikos LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League Playoff: It's All Home Side For Now
Marius Mouandilmadji now gets into the act as he forces Pana goalie to produce another save. Logi Tómasson with the assist. Home team with bulk of the possession.
Samsunspor Vs Panathinaikos 18'
Samsunspor Vs Panathinaikos LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League Playoff: Dragowski Pulls Off A Save
Pana goalier Bartlomiej Dragowski pulls off a fine save from Emre Kilinç (Samsunspor) who releases a lef- footed shot from the centre of the box. Great start this from the home team.
Samsunspor Vs Panathinaikos 8'
Samsunspor Vs Panathinaikos LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League Playoff: Kick-off
And we are away at the Samsun 19 Mayıs Stadium as Samsunspor get things underway against their Greek opponents.
Samsunspor Vs Panathinaikos LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League Playoff: Closer To Kick-off
We are getting closer to kick-off at the Samsun 19 Mayıs Stadium as Pana take on Samsunspor in the 2nd leg of the UEFA Europa League playoff.
Samsunspor 0-0 Panathinaikos