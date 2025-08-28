Samsunspor Vs Panathinaikos LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League Playoff 2nd Leg: Greek Side Holding On Turkish Onslaught

Panathinaoks players in a team huddle. | Photo X/Djuricic10

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of UEFA Europa League Playoff 2nd le between Samsunspor & Panathinaikos at the Samsun 19 Mayıs Stadium on 28 August 2025, Thursday. Turks are trailing from the first leg and will need a big match tonight if they are qualify for the main group phase against an experienced Panathinaikos side. Catch the play-by-play updates from the football match at the Samsun 19 Mayıs Stadium on 28 August 2025

LIVE UPDATES

28 Aug 2025, 11:36:42 pm IST Samsunspor Vs Panathinaikos LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League Playoff: Second Half Begins Second Half begins Samsunspor 0, Panathinaikos 0.

28 Aug 2025, 11:27:57 pm IST Samsunspor Vs Panathinaikos LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League Playoff: Half-time in the 2nd Leg We are 0-0 in the first half and it's anybody's game from here. Back for more action so stay tuned. Samsunspor Vs Panathinaikos HT'

28 Aug 2025, 11:17:53 pm IST Samsunspor Vs Panathinaikos LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League Playoff: HT Fourth official has announced 3 minutes of added time. 0-0 at the break would be massive for the Greek side but still 1-2 margin score line is a difficult one. Samsunspor Vs Panathinaikos 45+1'

28 Aug 2025, 11:06:16 pm IST Samsunspor Vs Panathinaikos LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League Playoff: Pana Facing The Red Lightning Onslaught Home team are doing everything they can to level the tie and bring parity but Pana defence is holding and look to go to the break with 0-0 scoreline. Samsunspor Vs Panathinaikos 34'

28 Aug 2025, 10:51:09 pm IST Samsunspor Vs Panathinaikos LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League Playoff: It's All Home Side For Now Marius Mouandilmadji now gets into the act as he forces Pana goalie to produce another save. Logi Tómasson with the assist. Home team with bulk of the possession. Samsunspor Vs Panathinaikos 18'

28 Aug 2025, 10:44:46 pm IST Samsunspor Vs Panathinaikos LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League Playoff: Dragowski Pulls Off A Save Pana goalier Bartlomiej Dragowski pulls off a fine save from Emre Kilinç (Samsunspor) who releases a lef- footed shot from the centre of the box. Great start this from the home team. Samsunspor Vs Panathinaikos 8'

28 Aug 2025, 10:32:07 pm IST Samsunspor Vs Panathinaikos LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League Playoff: Kick-off And we are away at the Samsun 19 Mayıs Stadium as Samsunspor get things underway against their Greek opponents.

28 Aug 2025, 10:28:35 pm IST Samsunspor Vs Panathinaikos LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League Playoff: Closer To Kick-off We are getting closer to kick-off at the Samsun 19 Mayıs Stadium as Pana take on Samsunspor in the 2nd leg of the UEFA Europa League playoff. Samsunspor 0-0 Panathinaikos