UEFA Europa League Playoff 1st Leg: Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Dynamo Kyiv | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic

Welcome to the live coverage of UEFA Europa League Playoff 2nd le between Dynamo Kyiv & Maccabi Tel Aviv at the Lublin Stadium on 28 August 2025, Thursday. The Yellows are leading 3-1 from the first leg and another goal tonight could see them snatch the all-important spot in the group phase and see Kyiv drop to the Conference League. Catch the play-by-play updates from the football match at the Lublin Stadium on 28 August 2025, right here

LIVE UPDATES

28 Aug 2025, 11:36:20 pm IST Dynamo Kyiv Vs Maccabi Tel Aviv LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League Playoff: We Are Underway We are underway at the Motor Lublin Arena with the Ukrainians needing a miracle to stay alive in this tie and take to Extra-time. Maccabi come into this leg with a 3-1 lead. Dynamo Kyiv Vs Maccabi Tel Aviv 1'

28 Aug 2025, 11:34:37 pm IST Dynamo Kyiv Vs Maccabi Tel Aviv LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League Playoff: H2H (All Comps) Played: 5 Dynamo won: 2 Maccabi Tel Aviv: 1 Draw: 2

28 Aug 2025, 11:16:06 pm IST Dynamo Kyiv Vs Maccabi Tel Aviv LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League Playoff: UEL Prize 🏆🥰#UEL pic.twitter.com/C9qbnM1St8 — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) August 28, 2025