Chennai Super Kings Vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2024: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad might have flopped in the GT vs CSK match, but the 27-year-old has still 541 runs to his name at a Strike Rate of 143.10. He has been in sensational form with the bat especially at Chepauk and with RR up next, it sets up to be a feisty affair between two great teams. RR's Trent Boult has scalped 11 wickets so far in this season's IPL and is eyeing more as his Royals look to seal the playoff berth. Expect fireworks and much more when these two collide at Chepauk on Sunday, May 12.