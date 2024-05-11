Cricket

Chennai Super Kings Vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2024: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

After a dramatic loss at the hands of Gujarat Titans, CSK turn their heads towards the formidable Rajasthan Royals in match 61 of the IPL 2024. Here are three key battles to watch out for

BCCI/File
IPL 2024, Chennai Super Kings Vs Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson-led RR will look to seal the playoff berth. Photo: BCCI/File
info_icon

Chennai Super Kings are back in action as they take on Rajasthan Royals in match 61 of the IPL 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on May 12, Sunday. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

CSK come into this contest on the back of a 35-run defeat at the hands of GT in match 59. As for RR, their 20-run loss to Delhi Capitals, has not yet confirmed their playoff berth but a victory in Chennai, could well really do that.

Ruturaj Gaikwad's men are a potent force at home and could well use the home conditions to their advantage against a Royals side, who have struggled off late in the IPL 2024 games.

Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly. Players injured/withdrawn: Devon Conway, Matheesha Pathirana.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj. Players injured/withdrawn: Prasidh Krishna, Adam Zampa.

Sam Curran (R) shakes hands with Ruturaj Gaikwad after match - X/@IPL
CSK Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad Rues Absence Of Key Bowlers, Dew After Loss

BY PTI

Ahead of the CSK vs RR clash, here are the three key battles to look forward to -

Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Trent Boult

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad might have flopped in the GT vs CSK match, but the 27-year-old has still 541 runs to his name at a Strike Rate of 143.10. He has been in sensational form with the bat especially at Chepauk and with RR up next, it sets up to be a feisty affair between two great teams. RR's Trent Boult has scalped 11 wickets so far in this season's IPL and is eyeing more as his Royals look to seal the playoff berth. Expect fireworks and much more when these two collide at Chepauk on Sunday, May 12.

Ravindra Jadeja vs Jos Buttler

With 8 wickets and 220 runs with the bat, CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is a man on a mission in the current IPL. Despite the reigning champions blowing hot and cold, they still possess a formidable record on home turf and will look to unsettle the RR outfit when Sanju Samson's side come calling. Jos Buttler has 338 runs in this tourney and will look to add more to his tally before he flies out with his national team. Buttler has been more of an 'Impact Sub' and could do the same in the CSK vs RR game on Sunday.

Tushar Deshpande vs Yashasvi Jaiswal

CSK bowler Tushar Deshpande was the pick of the bowlers (2/33) against GT and continues to be a constant threat with the likes of Matheesha Pathirana and Mustafizur Rahman away. Deshpande will look to thwart the threat posed by RR's Yashasvi Jaiswal, who as not been in his prime right through the IPL 2024.

