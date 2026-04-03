CSK Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Sanju Samson Disappoints Again; Fails In Consecutive Outings For Chennai

Summary of this article
Sanju Samson got out for just 7 runs in his first home game for CSK
He was traded by CSK in place of Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran
Samson was the 'Player of the Tournament' in the recently concluded T20 World Cup
Sanju Samson, who was in the form of his life heading into the Indian Premier League 2026, has failed in his second consecutive outing for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the tournament.
After getting out cheaply for just 7 in the first match against the Rajasthan Royals, on a tricky Guwahati track, Samson had a perfect opportunity to get a big score for his new franchise in the first home game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Samson started decently by smashing an upper drive to Xavier Bartlett between the covers and the mid-off fielder. On the very next delivery, he gave himself room and attempted an on-the-up drive but ended up edging the ball, and wicket-keeper Prabhsimran Singh took a regulation catch to send Samson back for another low score.
Sanju Samson's World Cup Heroics
Sanju Samson was going through a rough patch ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 and was dropped from the initial matches of the tournament. A dip in Abhishek Sharma's form gave a lifeline to the Kerala batter, and he made an amazing comeback to hit three consecutive half-centuries in the knockout matches and played a vital role in India's World Cup triumph.
He was adjudged 'Player of the Tournament' for his impeccable knocks.
CSK traded Sanju Samson into the squad in place of Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran last year. Given his rich vein of form, there were high expectations from him to set the stage ablaze for his new franchise from the get-go, but his failures in the initial two matches have dampened the excitement of fans, who were expecting fireworks from the wicket-keeper batter.
How many did Sanju Samson scored today against PBKS?
Sanju Samson just scored 7 runs against Punjab Kings in match 7 of IPL 2026.
How many runs have Sanju Samson scored for CKS so far?
Sanju Samson has score just 14 runs for CSK in the two he's played so far.