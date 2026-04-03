CSK Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Sanju Samson Disappoints Again; Fails In Consecutive Outings For Chennai

Contrary to expectations, Sanju Samson have only scored 14 runs for CSK in the first two matches of IPL 2026

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Vikas Patwal
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Sanju Samson Fails again
Chennai Super Kings' wicketkeeper Sanju Samson leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in Chennai, India, Friday, April 3, 2026. AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Sanju Samson got out for just 7 runs in his first home game for CSK

  • He was traded by CSK in place of Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran

  • Samson was the 'Player of the Tournament' in the recently concluded T20 World Cup

Sanju Samson, who was in the form of his life heading into the Indian Premier League 2026, has failed in his second consecutive outing for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the tournament.

After getting out cheaply for just 7 in the first match against the Rajasthan Royals, on a tricky Guwahati track, Samson had a perfect opportunity to get a big score for his new franchise in the first home game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Samson started decently by smashing an upper drive to Xavier Bartlett between the covers and the mid-off fielder. On the very next delivery, he gave himself room and attempted an on-the-up drive but ended up edging the ball, and wicket-keeper Prabhsimran Singh took a regulation catch to send Samson back for another low score.

Check the live score of CSK vs PBKS match here.

Sanju Samson's World Cup Heroics

Sanju Samson was going through a rough patch ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 and was dropped from the initial matches of the tournament. A dip in Abhishek Sharma's form gave a lifeline to the Kerala batter, and he made an amazing comeback to hit three consecutive half-centuries in the knockout matches and played a vital role in India's World Cup triumph.

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He was adjudged 'Player of the Tournament' for his impeccable knocks.

CSK traded Sanju Samson into the squad in place of Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran last year. Given his rich vein of form, there were high expectations from him to set the stage ablaze for his new franchise from the get-go, but his failures in the initial two matches have dampened the excitement of fans, who were expecting fireworks from the wicket-keeper batter.

Q

How many did Sanju Samson scored today against PBKS?

A

Sanju Samson just scored 7 runs against Punjab Kings in match 7 of IPL 2026.

Q

How many runs have Sanju Samson scored for CKS so far?

A

Sanju Samson has score just 14 runs for CSK in the two he's played so far.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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