CSK Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Sanju Samson Disappoints Again; Fails In Consecutive Outings For Chennai

Chennai Super Kings' wicketkeeper Sanju Samson leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in Chennai, India, Friday, April 3, 2026. AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi

Chennai Super Kings' wicketkeeper Sanju Samson leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in Chennai, India, Friday, April 3, 2026. AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi