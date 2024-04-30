Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are a formidable unit at the Chepauk Stadium as they welcome Shikhar Dhawan-less Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match 49 of the IPL 2024 on Wednesday, May 1. (Preview | Full Coverage)
CSK are favourites for this match but PBKS will be morally lifted after their record run-chase against KKR at Eden Gardens and thus, makes this match an interesting watch on Wednesday.
In the points table, CSK are third with five wins from nine matches played and a win could take them to second. As for PBKS, they are eight in the IPL point table with three wins from nine games.
CSK Vs PBKS: Head-to-Head
The Chennai Super Kings have faced Punjab Kings 28 times in IPL so far with CSK taking 15 wins to Punjab's 13.
CSK Vs PBKS: Pitch Report
The Chepauk track is a slow surface and usually assists the batters as well as the slow bowlers. However, with dew coming into play, expect the captain winning the toss and fielding first.
CSK vs PBKS: Fantasy XI
Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Daryl Mitchell, Shashank Singh, Shivam Dube (Vice captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Kagiso Rabada, Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman.
CSK vs PBKS: Weather Update
The day temperature will be around 37 degrees Celsius however, evenings will see around 30 degrees Celsius.
CSK vs PBKS: Match Prediction
As per Google match predictior, CSK have 59% of winning the match to PBKS' 41%.