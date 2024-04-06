Cricket

USA Vs Canada 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch In India Online And On TV

Here's all you need to know about Canada's tour of the United States in 2024, featuring five T20I cricket matches - squads, dates, times, venue and telecast details

Corey Anderson Photo: Instagram/@c_j_anderson
info_icon

Ahead of their clash in the opener of the T20 World Cup 2024, North American neighbours United States of America (USA) and Canada will be up against each other for a five-match T20I series beginning Monday. (More Cricket News)

USA which is also the joint host of the upcoming T20 World Cup and Canada both will be playing this series to prepare themselves for the showpiece event to be played in June later this year.

All five matches will be played at the Prairie View Cricket Complex in Houston in USA.

Men's T20 Cricket World Cup 2024: ICC, CWI Officials Inspect Venues In USA, Caribbean

The big name in the US cricket team is the former New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson. The former Kiwi star is gearing up for his debut for the American cricket team via this series. Anderson has featured for New Zealand in all three formats and has represented Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League.

The all-rounder who bowls left-arm medium pace and bats left-handed, had once scored a 36-ball century in ODIs, fastest at that point.

T20 World Cup 2024: More Tickets for 2 India Games To Be On Sale Soon; Check Dates Here

Schedule

All five T20I matches will be played at the Prairie View Cricket Complex in Houston on April 7, 9, 10, 12 and 13.

Head to Head

The two neighbours have played only 5 T20Is against each other. Canada leads USA 3-2 in their head-to-head encounters so far.

The last match between the two teams was a tie which was later won by USA in super over.

Live Streaming Details

When will the USA vs Canada 1st T20I be played?

The match will be played at 8.30 pm IST at the Prairie View Cricket Complex in Houston.

Where to watch online?

The match will be live streamed on the USA Cricket’s YouTube channel in India.

Where to watch on TV?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the match.

Squads

USA: Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones (vc), Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Gajanand Singh, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Usman Rafiq.
Reserve players: Juanoy Drysdale, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Shayan Jahangir.


Canada: Saad bin Zafar (c), Ajayveer Hundal, Dilon Heyliger, Dilpreet Singh, Harsh Thaker, Ishwarjot Singh, Jeremy Gordon, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nikhil Dutta, Nicholas Kirton, Pargat Singh, Sahib Malhotra, Shahid Ahmadzai, Shreyas Mova (wk), Srimantha Wijeyeratne (wk), Uday Bhagwan, Aaron Johnson, Udaybir Walia, Yuvraj Samra.

