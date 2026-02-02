Canada Vs Italy LIVE Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup Warm Up Match: Toss Update, Playing XIs From Chennai

Canada Vs Italy LIVE Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup Warm Up Match: Check out the preview, squads, and playing details of the 3rd warm-up match at the MA. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on February 2, 2026

V
Vikas Patwal
Canada Vs Italy LIVE Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup Warm Up Match:
Canada will lock horns against Italy in the 3rd warm-up match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on February 2, 2026. | Photo: X/canadiancricket
info_icon

  • This is Italy's first-ever ICC World Cup participation

  • They will be up against Canada in the MA. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

  • The match will not be telecast live on TV

Italy is set to make their entry into the world stage as they take field against Canada in the 3rd warm-up match of the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup 2026 at the MA. Chidambaram Stadium on February 2, 2026.

Italy beat Scotland in the finals of the ICC European qualifiers to secure a spot in the T20 World Cup for the first time in history. Therefore, it marks a big occasion in the for them as it could boost the popularity of cricket in their country.

On the other hand, Canada has been a part of some previous World Cups but haven't achieved anything substantial yet on the global stage. However, this time under the leadership of Dilpreet Bajwa, they would like to punch above their weight and make a mark in the global stage with some upsets.

Canada Vs Italy, ICC T20 World Cup Warm Up Match: Toss Update

Canada have won the toss and opted to field first against Italy in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 third warm-up match

Canada Vs Italy, ICC T20 World Cup Warm Up Match: Playing XIs

The entire squad can be part of the batting or bowling XI during a warm-up encounter

Canada Vs Italy LIVE Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup Warm Up Match: Squads!

Italy: Anthony Mosca, Justin Mosca, JJ Smuts, Wayne Madsen(c), Harry Manenti, Gian Meade(w), Grant Stewart, Marcus Campopiano, Jaspreet Singh, Ali Hasan, Crishan Kalugamage, Ben Manenti, Syed Naqvi, Zain Ali, Thomas Draca

Canada: Yuvraj Samra, Dilpreet Bajwa(c), Kanwarpal Tathgur, Nicholas Kirton, Navneet Dhaliwal, Shreyas Movva(w), Saad Bin Zafar, Jaskaran Singh, Dilon Heyliger, Shivam Sharma, Kaleem Sana, Ravinderpal Singh, Harsh Thaker, Ansh Patel, Ajayveer Hundal

Canada Vs Italy LIVE Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup Warm Up Match:

The third warm-up match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2026 between Canada and Italy will not be telecast or streamed live on TV or on the Internet.

Published At:
Tags

