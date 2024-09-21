Cricket

Cameroon Vs Mali, Live Streaming, T20 WC Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A: When, Where To Watch

Cameroon will face Mali in the T20I cricket match at Dar-es-Salaam on Sunday. Here are the live streaming, squads and other details of the cricket match

cameroon cricket team X tanzania cricket association
Cameroon cricket team players during a match. Photo: X | Tanzania Cricket Association
info_icon

Cameroon are set to face Mali in match 4 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A at the Gymkhana Club Ground, Dar-es-Salaam on Sunday, 22 September. (More Cricket News)

Six teams will compete in fifteen matches across six days. Each team will face the other five teams in a single round-robin format.

The top two teams will qualify for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025, which is part of the qualification pathway for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

Both teams have played each other in two T20Is and have won one match each. The match on Sunday will decide who will lead in the head-to-head records in T20Is.

Representative image for Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier - ICC
ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A Live Streaming: Teams, Schedule, Squads

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Cameroon Vs Mali Full Squads:

Cameroon: Faustin Mpegna Junior (captain), Julien Bienvenue Abega, Idriss Tchakou, Bruno Nseke Toube, Abdoulaye Nono Aminou, Brian Loic Dipita, Innocent Alain Nseke Toube, Roger Duplex Atangana Awono, Alexis Raoul Balla, Veron Fortune Bomnyuy, Epok Ndongo Marvin Dimitri, Sun Yat Sen Assegon, Honestly Kinga, Junior Dieudonne Alembe

Mali: Yacouba Konate (captain), Lamissa Sanogo, Check Amala Keita, Moustapha Diakite, Amadou Daouda Fofana, Mohamed Fadiga, Mahamadou Malle, Sanze Kamate, Lassina Berthe, Theodore Mody Macalou, Amara Nimaga, Dramane Berthe, Zakaria Makadji, Mohamed Coulibaly

ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A Live Streaming Details:

When is Cameroon Vs Mali, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A?

The Cameroon Vs Mali, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A match will take place on September 22, Sunday at the Gymkhana Club Ground, Dar-es-Salaam at 12:01 PM IST.

Where to watch Cameroon Vs Mali, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A?

The live streaming of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A matches will be available on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no live telecast of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Sub-regional Qualifier A 2024 on any TV channel in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Cameroon Vs Mali, Live Streaming, T20 WC Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A: When, Where To Watch
  2. Barbados Royals Vs Saint Lucia Kings Live Streaming, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch
  3. India U19 Vs Australia U19, 2nd Youth ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Namibia Vs United States Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: When, Where To Watch
  5. Trinbago Knight Riders Vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Live Streaming, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. Tottenham 3-1 Brentford, EPL: Postecoglou Says Spurs Should've Won By 'Fair Bit More'
  2. Aston Villa 3-1 Wolves, EPL: Emery's Comeback Kings Script Another Turnaround
  3. Fulham 3-1 Newcastle United, EPL: Magpies' Unbeaten Run Ends At Craven Cottage
  4. Leicester City 1-1 Everton, EPL: Mavididi Strike Denies Toffees First Win Of Season
  5. Southampton 1-1 Ipswich, EPL: Morsy Strike Earns Last-Gasp Point For Tractor Boys
Tennis News
  1. Iga Swiatek Pulls Out Of China Open Due To 'Personal Reasons'
  2. Korea Open: Raducanu Retires From Quarter-Final With Foot Injury
  3. China Open: Top-Ranked Iga Swiatek Withdraws Due To Personal Reasons
  4. Laver Cup: Alcaraz Beaten On Debut With Zverev In Doubles
  5. Roger Federer On Rafael Nadal Retirement: Swiss Great Hopes Spaniard Continues Until 2025
Hockey News
  1. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  2. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  5. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Quad Summit 2024: Indians Welcome PM Modi In US, President Biden Meets Prime Minister
  2. EY Employee Death: Shashi Tharoor Brings Up Human Rights, Rahul Gandhi Asks AIPC To Draft Guidelines
  3. In Photos: AAP's Atishi Takes Oath As Youngest CM Of Delhi
  4. Fact-Checking Unit: Congress Welcomes Bombay HC Order Quashing Amended IT Rules On Fake News
  5. 25-Year-Old Student Found Dead Inside NIT Patna Hostel Room | Recent Student Suicide Cases
Entertainment News
  1. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  2. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  3. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  4. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  5. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
US News
  1. Kamala's 'If Somebody Breaks In...Will Get Shot' Goes Viral | Democrats' Stance On Gun Control
  2. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
  3. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
  4. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  5. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
World News
  1. Israeli Strike On School: At Least 22 Dead, Says Gaza Health Ministry
  2. In Pictures: Israel's Deadly Airstrike Destroys Lebanon's Beirut
  3. In Pictures: 'Oktoberfest', Germany's Centuries-Old Beer Festival, Begins
  4. Who Is Cristiana Barsony-Arcidiacono: The Woman Linked With Lebanon Pager Explosions | PhD, NGO Jobs And More
  5. Mouse In Airplane Meal Forces Flight To Make Emergency Landing
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 21, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Hezbollah's Top Commander With $7 Mn Bounty Among 31 Killed In Israeli Airstrikes On Beirut | Latest Updates
  3. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Stumps Called At Chepauk; BAN - 147/4, 149; IND - 287/4d, 376
  4. Weekly Horoscope For September 22nd To September 28th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFG Vs RSA 3rd ODI Match
  6. Indian Men's Winning Streak Halted At Chess Olympiad, Draw 2-2 Against Uzbekistan In Round 9
  7. Sri Lanka Presidential Polls Begin; Reflecting On Its 2022 Economic Meltdown & Survival
  8. Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, CPL 2024: When, Where To Watch