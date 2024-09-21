Cameroon are set to face Mali in match 4 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A at the Gymkhana Club Ground, Dar-es-Salaam on Sunday, 22 September. (More Cricket News)
Six teams will compete in fifteen matches across six days. Each team will face the other five teams in a single round-robin format.
The top two teams will qualify for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025, which is part of the qualification pathway for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.
Both teams have played each other in two T20Is and have won one match each. The match on Sunday will decide who will lead in the head-to-head records in T20Is.
Cameroon Vs Mali Full Squads:
Cameroon: Faustin Mpegna Junior (captain), Julien Bienvenue Abega, Idriss Tchakou, Bruno Nseke Toube, Abdoulaye Nono Aminou, Brian Loic Dipita, Innocent Alain Nseke Toube, Roger Duplex Atangana Awono, Alexis Raoul Balla, Veron Fortune Bomnyuy, Epok Ndongo Marvin Dimitri, Sun Yat Sen Assegon, Honestly Kinga, Junior Dieudonne Alembe
Mali: Yacouba Konate (captain), Lamissa Sanogo, Check Amala Keita, Moustapha Diakite, Amadou Daouda Fofana, Mohamed Fadiga, Mahamadou Malle, Sanze Kamate, Lassina Berthe, Theodore Mody Macalou, Amara Nimaga, Dramane Berthe, Zakaria Makadji, Mohamed Coulibaly
ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A Live Streaming Details:
When is Cameroon Vs Mali, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A?
The Cameroon Vs Mali, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A match will take place on September 22, Sunday at the Gymkhana Club Ground, Dar-es-Salaam at 12:01 PM IST.
Where to watch Cameroon Vs Mali, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A?
The live streaming of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A matches will be available on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no live telecast of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Sub-regional Qualifier A 2024 on any TV channel in India.