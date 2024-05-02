BAN Vs ZIM 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Bangladesh cricket team warming up for the battles of the ICC T20 World Cup in June, are now gearing up to take on Zimbabwe for the opening game of the five-match T20I series scheduled for May 3, Friday at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. (More Cricket News)
The Bengal Tigers reside at 9th place in the ICC Men's T20I team rankings, meanwhile Zimbabwe who could not qualify for the upcoming T20 World Cup is placed 13th. Despite missing out on the marquee event Sikandar Raza's side has the chance to exhibit their talent to the global audience this time around.
Both the teams have locked horns 20 times before in this format with Bangladesh securing win in 13 games. Zimbabwe has won only 7 matches.
When is Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I match?
The first T20I match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe is slated on May 3, Friday at 5:30 PM IST at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Cricket Stadium, in Chattogram.
Where to watch Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I match?
The five-match BAN vs ZIM T20I series will be available for live streaming on the FanCode website and app. However, there won't be any telecast on any Indian channels.
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20I squads:
Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (c), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Johnathan Campbell, Craig Ervine, Joylord Gumbie, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Ainsley Ndlovu, Richard Ngarava, Sean Williams
Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanvir Islam, Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Saifuddin, and Soumya Sarkar.