Australia Women Vs New Zealand Women Live Score, 3rd T20I: White Ferns Bat First In Brisbane

Welcome to our live coverage of the third and final women's T20I between Australia and New Zealand in Brisbane on Tuesday (September 24, 2024). The hosts have already clinched the series and are eyeing a 3-0 sweep. Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary from the AUS-W vs NZ-W game, right here. (More Cricket News)
Australia took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series courtesy back-to-back wins in Mackay. They won the first T20I by five wickets, and the second one by 29 runs in what would be valuable match practice ahead of the T20 World Cup.