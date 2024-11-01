Australia Vs Pakistan Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs PAK 1st ODI Match On TV And Online

Pakistan kick-off their white ball leg with a tough series against Australia that includes three ODIs and as many T20Is, starting with the 1st One-day International on November 4, at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. (More Cricket News)
The Aussies come into this series on the back of a thrilling 3-2 series win in England back in September but will have one eye on the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. As for the visitors, they have a new coach and a skipper at the helm, as Jason Gillespie takes over whereas Mohammad Rizwan leads the side out.
Australia will be led by Pat Cummins as the hosts have some top-class names in the line-up including Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc. However, Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head won't be a part, as the duo are away on paternity leave.
Squads:
Australia ODI squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Cooper Connolly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.
Pakistan ODI squad: Mohammad Rizwan, Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Agha Salman, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi.
Australia Vs Pakistan 1st ODI: Head-to-head
Total Matches: 108
AUS Won: 70
PAKWon: 34
No result: 3
Australia Vs Pakistan 1st ODI: Live Streaming
When to watch Australia vs Pakistan, 1st ODI match?
The Australia vs Pakistan, 1st ODI match will be played on Monday, November 4 at MCG at 9AM IST.
Where to watch Australia vs Pakistan, 1st ODI match?
You can catch the telecast of the AUS vs PAK series on the Star Sports network in India. The live streaming of the same can be streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.