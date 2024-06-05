Australia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Match 10: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

Australia, the 2021 T20 World Cup champions, are set to open their campaign this year against Oman on Wednesday (Thursday IST) in match 10 of the competition at Kensington Oval in Barbados. (Full Coverage | Cricket News)
The Aussies, led by Mitchell Marsh, are already the current World Cup and World Test Championship champions and are on their quest to become the first team to do so.
Oman on the other hand are coming from a heart-crushing Super Over defeat against Namibia in their campaign opener and will have a tough task of containing one of the tournament favourites.
Here are the three key battles that could make the Australia vs Oman match interesting.
Travis Head vs Bilal Khan
The 37-year-old Bilal Khan is Oman's best chance to get rid of the dangerous Travis Head early. Khan can swing the ball upfront and we have seen movement can make things difficult for Head.
The early wicket for Head would do wonders for Oman and help them to make the interesting. But then, Travis Head is Travis Head.
Glenn Maxwell vs Mehran Khan
Mehran Khan almost helped Oman defend the lowest total in T20 World Cup history in their tournament opener against Namibia. He gave just a four of byes in the 18th over and then when five were needed off the last over with David Wiese on crease, he took the game to the Super Over.
He will look to create that magic again against Australia and might get a little assistance from Glenn Maxwell's poor form.
Maxwell comes in the tournament on the back of a horror IPL where he average below 6! Will he turn it around in T20 World Cup or will Mehran stop him? A good battle awaits.
Aaqib Ilyas vs Mitchell Starc
Aaqib Ilyas is Oman's top batter and if they want to put a good score on board, he will have to take responsibilty. Namibian left-arm pacer Rubel Truumpelmann dismissed Ilyas on the very first ball last match.
Mitchell Starc will look to do the same to Ilyas. Coming of back to back Player Of The Match performance in IPL final and Qualifier 1, Starc will look to continue his fine form. How Ilyas tackels him will be key for Oman.