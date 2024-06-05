Cricket

Australia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Match 10: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

Here are the three key battles that could make the Australia vs Oman match interesting

X/@cricketcomau
Mitch Marsh and Tim David Photo: X/@cricketcomau
info_icon

Australia, the 2021 T20 World Cup champions, are set to open their campaign this year against Oman on Wednesday (Thursday IST) in match 10 of the competition at Kensington Oval in Barbados. (Full Coverage | Cricket News)

The Aussies, led by Mitchell Marsh, are already the current World Cup and World Test Championship champions and are on their quest to become the first team to do so.

Oman on the other hand are coming from a heart-crushing Super Over defeat against Namibia in their campaign opener and will have a tough task of containing one of the tournament favourites.

Mitch Marsh fitness update - X/@cricketcomau
T20 World Cup 2024: Mitch Marsh Set To Play In Australia's First Match; But Won't Bowl

BY Gaurav Thakur

Here are the three key battles that could make the Australia vs Oman match interesting.

Travis Head vs Bilal Khan

The 37-year-old Bilal Khan is Oman's best chance to get rid of the dangerous Travis Head early. Khan can swing the ball upfront and we have seen movement can make things difficult for Head.

The early wicket for Head would do wonders for Oman and help them to make the interesting. But then, Travis Head is Travis Head.

David Wiese (right) was instrumental in Namibia's Super Over win over Oman in match 3 of T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados. - ICC
Namibia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup: Thriller Leads To First Super Over Since 2012 - Full List

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Glenn Maxwell vs Mehran Khan

Mehran Khan almost helped Oman defend the lowest total in T20 World Cup history in their tournament opener against Namibia. He gave just a four of byes in the 18th over and then when five were needed off the last over with David Wiese on crease, he took the game to the Super Over.

He will look to create that magic again against Australia and might get a little assistance from Glenn Maxwell's poor form.

Maxwell comes in the tournament on the back of a horror IPL where he average below 6! Will he turn it around in T20 World Cup or will Mehran stop him? A good battle awaits.

Aaqib Ilyas vs Mitchell Starc

Aaqib Ilyas is Oman's top batter and if they want to put a good score on board, he will have to take responsibilty. Namibian left-arm pacer Rubel Truumpelmann dismissed Ilyas on the very first ball last match.

Mitchell Starc will look to do the same to Ilyas. Coming of back to back Player Of The Match performance in IPL final and Qualifier 1, Starc will look to continue his fine form. How Ilyas tackels him will be key for Oman.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Gurugram Store Owner Molests Woman, Threatens To Kill Her; FIR Lodged
  2. Excise Policy Case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Judicial Custody Extended Till June 19
  3. Puri Firecracker Explosion: Death Toll Rises To 15
  4. BJP 2024 Lok Sabha Seat Cutdown Has Share Of Party Bigwigs | Union Ministers Who Lost
  5. Day In Pics: June 05, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. 'Inside Out 2' Trailer Review: Riley Struggles With Chaos And Complicated Emotions
  2. Ram Charan, Wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela Root For Uncle Pawan Kalyan After He Wins Andhra Assembly Elections
  3. Ahead Of ‘Coolie’ Release, Sathyaraj Talks About Alleged Feud With Rajinikanth; Here’s What He Said
  4. 2024 Gotham TV Awards Winners List: Top Honours Go To 'Colin From Accounts', 'Baby Reindeer', And 'Mr & Mrs Smith'
  5. Sonakshi Sinha Congratulates Dad Shatrughan Sinha On His Big Win In Lok Sabha Elections 2024
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: India Face Ireland In Their T20 World Cup Opener, PV Sindhu Faces Early Exit At Indonesia Open
  2. Australia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Match 10 Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know
  3. Australia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Match 10: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For
  4. Pakistan Vs United States, T20 World Cup 2024 Preview: PAK Seek To Move Beyond Off-Field Drama
  5. Sunil Chhetri Urges To Shift Focus To Crucial India Vs Kuwait Clash On Retirement Eve
World News
  1. Canada Vs Foreign Interference: New Report Report Claims China, India 'Most Active Perpetrators'
  2. Early Summer Heat Dome Brings Triple-Digit Temperatures In Western US
  3. Russia Warns France Against Sending Troops To Kyiv; Putin Faces Rare Protest | Latest On Russia-Ukraine War
  4. US Flies B-1B Bomber For 1st Precision Bombing Drill In 7 Years As Tensions Simmer With North Korea
  5. As Israel Nears Decision On Border Offensive With Lebanon, Hezbollah Says 'Ready For All Out War'
Latest Stories
  1. In Rajasthan, Congress Breaks Jinx, Opens Account After A Decade
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Final Results: No Party Wins Majority, Modi Claims NDA Victory
  3. Himachal Pradesh: 'Queen' Kangana Outshines Royal Dynast Vikramaditya In Mandi As BJP Scores Hattrick
  4. 'Panchayat' Actor Pankaj Jha Calls Anurag Kashyap 'Timid' And 'Spineless' For THIS Reason
  5. Today's Sports News LIVE: India Face Ireland In Their T20 World Cup Opener, PV Sindhu Faces Early Exit At Indonesia Open
  6. World Reacts To Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results; Well Wishes Pour In For Modi
  7. Janhvi Kapoor Shares First Pictures With Beau Shikhar Pahariya From Her Italian Getaway, Fans Are In Awe
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Maha Dy CM Fadnavis Offers To Resign From Govt; Nitish, Naidu In Delhi