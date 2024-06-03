Cricket

Namibia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup: Thriller Leads To First Super Over Since 2012 - Full List

The dramatic Super Over finish in the Namibia vs Oman game was caused by the fourth tie in the 17-year history of the T20 World Cup. The first-ever tied match was the famous India vs Pakistan game in the inaugural edition in 2007, which was decided via a bowl-out

David Wiese, Namibia vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2024 match 3, ICC photo
David Wiese (right) was instrumental in Namibia's Super Over win over Oman in match 3 of T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados. Photo: ICC
Just one day into the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, a low-scoring thriller ensued at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Monday (June 3). The third match of the tournament was a see-saw, nail-biting affair which saw Namibia edge out Oman in the Super Over, after the game was tied. (As It Happened | Scorecard)

This was the first Super Over in 12 years at the T20 World Cup, and the third overall. It was the fourth tie in the 17-year history of the 20-over showpiece.

Namibia Beat Oman In Super Over - ICC Screengrab
NAM Vs OMA, T20 World Cup: Namibia Beat Oman In Super Over To Clinch Barbados Thriller

BY Gaurav Thakur

The first-ever tied match was the famous India vs Pakistan game in the inaugural edition in 2007. The outcome of that match was decided via a bowl-out, with India winning it comfortably and going on to beat their arch-rivals in the final too, to lift the trophy in MS Dhoni's leadership.

All three ties since then have been decided via Super Overs. The first two Super Over occurrences were in the same edition - 2012. Sri Lanka beat New Zealand in Kandy for the maiden Super Over of the World Cup. The BlackCaps then went on to lose another Super Over the same year against West Indies.

Below is the list of all three Super Overs played out in T20 World Cups so far:-

1. New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Kandy 2012. Match tied as both teams scored 174 runs. Sri Lanka won the Super Over.

2. West Indies vs New Zealand, Kandy 2012. Match tied as both teams scored 139 runs. West Indies won the Super Over.

3. Namibia vs Oman, Barbados 2024. Match tied as both teams scored 109 runs. Namibia won the Super Over.

As for the latest Super Over, it was Ruben Trumpelmann's initial brilliance with the ball that set it up for Namibia, and David Wiese's all-round heroics in the crunch moments that sealed the deal. Trumpelmann took two wickets off the first two balls of the match, and ended with career-best figures of 4-21 to help dismiss Oman for 109 runs.

Ruben Trumpelmann celebrates a wicket during the Namibia vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2024 match in Barbados. - ICC
Namibia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup: Who Is Ruben Trumpelmann?

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Wiese picked up three wickets in the match proper, then joined skipper Gerhard Erasmus in smashing 21 runs off Oman pacer Bilal Khan. The 39-year-old Wiese then conceded just 10 runs with the ball to clinch the Super Over in Namibia's favour. The total of 21 is also the highest score in a T20 World Cup Super Over.

