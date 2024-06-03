Namibia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Highlights: Wiese, Trumpelmann Headline NAM's Win In Super Over Thriller

Gerhard Erasmus: Difficult to get momentum through the innings, we tried by getting the singles and doubles but every now and then we needed those boundaries which were difficult to execute. On a pitch like that, you need to take responsibility after batting 15-20 balls, and you shouldn't allow new batters to face. In the Super Over we proved that there are runs to be had if you just assess the pitch well and take responsibility. (On Wiese bowling Super Over) David was up in the change room and he was very clear that he wanted to bowl the Super Over. (On the win) Happy to break the duck and get through in this tournament. We were very excited to come here and play in this competition, hopefully we can continue this form.