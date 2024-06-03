Namibia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Highlights: Wiese, Trumpelmann Headline NAM's Win In Super Over Thriller

Namibia Vs Oman Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024, Match 3
Welcome to the highlights of our coverage of match 3 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024, played between Namibia and Oman at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Monday, June 3. The game was a bonafide low-scoring thriller. Namibia did not do everything right and stuttered at times against Oman, but when it mattered, their experienced campaigner David Wiese stood tall with bat as well as ball to guide them over the line. Chasing Oman's modest target of 110 runs, Namibia ended with a total of 109 and the match was spectacularly tied at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. In the Super Over, Wiese and captain Gerhard Erasmus plundered 21 runs off Bilal Khan and that proved a bridge too far to cross for Oman. Catch the highlights of the NAM vs OMA, Group B match at T20 WC 2024, right here. (Report | Scorecard)
Head-To-Head Record
The two teams have faced off six times in T20 internationals, with Namibia winning four matches to Oman's two. Their most recent duel was a five-match series in April, which the Namibians just about won 3-2.
Road To T20 World Cup
Namibia have progressed to their third consecutive T20 World Cup on the back of an undefeated campaign at the Africa qualifier, where they won all six of their games. Oman, on the other hand, sealed their berth by making it to the ACC Premier Cup final. Though they lost to UAE in the final, Oman won five games on the bounce at the tournament.
Three Key Player Battles
Before the match begins, check out three key player battles that could be worth your while.
Toss Update
Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus has won the toss and elected to bowl first.
Playing XIs
Namibia: Nikolaas Davin, Michael Van Lingen, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus (C), Malan Kruger, JJ Smit, David Wiese, Zane Green (WK), Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni.
Oman: Kashyap Prajapati, Naseem Khushi (WK), Aqib Ilyas (C), Zeeshan Maqsood, Khalid Kail, Ayaan Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Mehran Khan, Shakeel Ahmed, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan.
What Captains Said At Toss
Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus: "Looks a good wicket and there's some rain around later maybe. We gotta go out there and show what we are about. We need to execute our skills in the middle."
Oman captain Aqib Ilyas: "It's good to bat on a fresh wicket and the ball will come on nicely in the night. Really good to play, lots of plans but this is the time to execute it. Everyone is fit."
Double Blow From Trumpelmann
Ruben Trumpelmann gives Namibia a dream start with the ball. The left-arm seamer dismisses Oman opener Kashyap Prajapati and captain Aqib Ilyas off the first two balls of the match to rock the batting team straight away.
Trumpelmann Dislodges Naseem Khushi
The 26-year-old left-arm pacer from Namibia could not have asked for a better beginning to his T20 World Cup 2024 campaign. After striking twice off his first two balls, Ruben Trumpelmann returns in his second over to have Naseem Khushi caught at mid-off. Three wickets in nine balls for the seamer as Oman are in all sorts of trouble.
Oman Four Down Inside 7 Overs
The flurry of wickets continues after a temporary lull. After Trumpelmann's early triple strike, left-arm spinner Bernard Scholtz comes in for the seventh over and traps Zeeshan Maqsood dead in front to leave Oman four down, with just 37 runs on the board.
Khalid, Ayaan Rebuild After Early Setbacks
Ayaan Khan (12 not out off 16) and Khalid Kail (17 not out off 18) are now doing the rebuilding job for Oman, after the incessant fall of wickets. With Namibia's spinners on, the batters are mixing caution with aggression and at the half-way mark (10 overs) of the innings, Oman have aggregated 60 runs.
Ayaan Wicket Pegs Oman Back Again
Just as Oman were looking to get a partnership going after a grim initial period, Namibia strike again with the wicket of Ayaan Khan. After 15 overs, Oman have put 78 runs on the board and half their side is back in the dugout.
Wiese, Erasmus, Chip Away As OMA Eight Down
The procession of Oman batters continues as the experienced David Wiese picks up two wickets, and so does skipper Erasmus. Eight down now with 97 runs on the board after 18 overs.
Trumpelmann Has Final Say
A dream day for Ruben Trumpelmann keeps getting better. The left-arm fast bowler ends with career-best figures of 4-21 as Namibia skittle Oman for a paltry total of 109 runs. David Wiese is Trumpelmann's partner-in-crime, scalping three wickets for 28 runs.
Oman Strike In First Over
Namibia's chase of Oman's 110-run target begins in shaky fashion. Just like the first innings, the first over of the second innings too sees a wicket fall. Bilal Khan cleans up Michael van Lingen off his second ball to keep things interesting.
Namibia Consolidate After Early Blow
Unlike Oman, the early first wicket has not resulted in a couple of more dismissals right away for Namibia. Gerhard Erasmus' team is at 24 for the loss of one wicket after five overs and seems well placed in its pursuit of a 110-run target.
Oman Choking Run Flow
Even though the target is a paltry 110, Oman are taking the fight to Namibia with disciplined bowling. Dot balls are piling up and the required net run rate mounting. On top of that, Nikolaas Davin falls prey to the wicket's two-paced nature as Aqib Ilyas has him caught at long off. Game on.
Boundaries Drying Up
Just two fours have been struck in the eight overs since the powerplay, and that depicts how slow the going has been. The required run rate is still around six runs an over, however, and with eight wickets in hand, Namibia are still favourites here.
18 Needed Off 3 Overs
Namibia finally find some much-needed boundaries as the runs needed trickle down to 18. With seven wickets in hand and run-a-ball the requirement, Oman need something special from here.
Mehran Khan's Fab Final Over Takes Match Into Super Over
It's all happening here. Namibia are unable to score the five runs in the last over, they need to win. Mehran Khan bowls a superb final six balls and concedes just four runs, taking two wickets. Namibia need two off the last ball but only get a bye. And thus we head to the first Super Over in T20 World Cups since 2012.
Namibia Smack 21 Runs In Super Over
Captain Gerhard Erasmus and David Wiese smash 21 runs off Namibia's Super Over innings. A clinical, calculated assault that takes Namibia to the driver's seat in this see-saw thriller of a match.
Wiese Calmly Bowls Namibia To Super Over Win
The experience of 39-year-old David Wiese comes to the fore as he keeps things simple with the ball for Namibia in the Super Over. Despite a six off the last ball, Oman can only muster 10 runs in response to Namibia's 21 runs in the one-over eliminator. And with that, Gerhard Erasmus' team wins the tied T20I match in Barbados in dramatic fashion.
What POTM David Wiese Said
David Wiese is named the Player Of The Match for his all-round heroics for Namibia. Here is what the 39-year-old said after the win: "Aged a couple of years tonight. Don't have a lot of years left in me. Emotionally draining evening. (On batting and bowling in Super Over) It helped that I had a feel of the game and knew if I get a few hits out in the Super Over .... then with the ball, felt like taking the ball and executing. Pitch was difficult, didn't play the way we thought. But we adapted well. It was two-paced, it was a difficult wicket to get yourself in. Definitely one you needed to spend a bit of time before capitalising. (On the target) Difficult to gauge a good target because if you're chasing 180 then you're playing differently. But when you let them bowl the way they did, you bring them back into the game. Lots of learnings from this game."
What Losing Captain Aqib Ilyas Said
Aqib Ilyas: Would have enjoyed the game if we would have won, but this is part of cricket. Credit goes to Namibia. Credit goes to Trumpelmann for the way he executed, and then our batters adjusted well. However, when we were set we should have gone for more runs. We knew the wicket was on the turning side, and we could have put more pressure with some more runs on the board. I think Bilal is one of the best bowlers at this level, but there are days when you don't execute. He was very clear and we were very clear that he should bowl. But he didn't execute and the batsman did well. That is cricket, it happens.
What Winning Captain Gerhard Erasmus Said
Gerhard Erasmus: Difficult to get momentum through the innings, we tried by getting the singles and doubles but every now and then we needed those boundaries which were difficult to execute. On a pitch like that, you need to take responsibility after batting 15-20 balls, and you shouldn't allow new batters to face. In the Super Over we proved that there are runs to be had if you just assess the pitch well and take responsibility. (On Wiese bowling Super Over) David was up in the change room and he was very clear that he wanted to bowl the Super Over. (On the win) Happy to break the duck and get through in this tournament. We were very excited to come here and play in this competition, hopefully we can continue this form.
That's A Wrap!
That concludes our coverage of today's topsy-turvy, thrill-a-minute match at the T20 World Cup. We will be back in the evening with a titanic Group D clash between South Africa and Sri Lanka. Until then, goodbye.