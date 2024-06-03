NAM Vs OMA, T20 World Cup: Namibia Beat Oman In Super Over To Clinch Barbados Thriller

In one of the most dramatic matches in T20 World Cup history, Namibia on Sunday overcame a spirited Oman to win the game in the Super Over after not being able to chase 110 in their 20 overs. (As It Happened | Scorecard)
After scoring just 109, Oman bowlers kept things tight throughout the Namibian innings and managed to stretch the game into the Super Over against all odds.
However, veteran Oman pacer Bilal Khan conceded 21 runs in the Super Over against Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus and the experienced David Wiese. Oman's challenge finally ended as Wiese came back to bowl a 10-run Super Over to defend the target.
The decision to give the ball to Wiese ahead of their best bowler of the game Rubel Trumpelmann was thus proven correct.
Right from the beginning, Namibia made the right calls. Captain Gerhard Erasmus first called the coin correctly at the toss and chose to bowl first.
The decision was proven correct as it brought instant success. Left arm pacer Trumpelmann took wickets from the first two balls of the match pushing Oman on backfoot right at the start. Trumpelmann then picked another wicket in the powerplay as Oman were restricted to just 36 for three during field restrictions.
After the field opened the Gulf country went nowhere as wickets kept falling and the boundaries refused to come, From the 10th to 17th over, Oman was not able to hit a single boundary.
Trumpelmann finished with four wickets and took the catch to dismiss the last batsman as Oman were bowled out for 109 in 19.4 overs.
With the ball, Oman too picked up a wicket on the very second ball as veteran pacer Bilal bowled Michael van Lingen for a Duck.
From there on Namibia consolidated and did not take risks. Just 32 came in the power play but they did not let Oman make further inroads.
The safe approach pushed the game deep with 18 needed in the last three overs. With a set Jan Frylinck on the crease and seven wickets in hand, the target seemed totally in reach.
Mehran Khan was then given the responsibility of bowling the 18th and 20th over for Oman and what he did was nothing short of a miracle.
He only conceded a four of byes in the 18th over and when he came back to bowl the last over, just five remained to defend. But Mehran was in no mood to give up.
He brought Oman right back into the game with the wicket of the set batsman Frylinck on the very first ball.
After a dot ball he took another wicket and made the equation 5 needed from 3 balls.
Ultimately 2 from 1 were needed and with the experience Wiese on strike Namibia remained favorites.
Mehran however bowled a brilliant length ball which found no connection with Wiese's bat but Namibia stole a single to push the game Into the Super Over. This was the first time since 2012 that a Super Over was played in a T20 World Cup match.