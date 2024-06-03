Cricket

NAM Vs OMA, T20 World Cup: Namibia Beat Oman In Super Over To Clinch Barbados Thriller

Veteran Oman pacer Bilal Khan conceded 21 runs in the Super Over against Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus and the experienced David Wiese. Oman's challenge finally ended as Wiese bowled a 10-run Super Over

ICC Screengrab
Namibia Beat Oman In Super Over Photo: ICC Screengrab
info_icon

In one of the most dramatic matches in T20 World Cup history, Namibia on Sunday overcame a spirited Oman to win the game in the Super Over after not being able to chase 110 in their 20 overs. (As It Happened | Scorecard)

After scoring just 109, Oman bowlers kept things tight throughout the Namibian innings and managed to stretch the game into the Super Over against all odds.

However, veteran Oman pacer Bilal Khan conceded 21 runs in the Super Over against Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus and the experienced David Wiese. Oman's challenge finally ended as Wiese came back to bowl a 10-run Super Over to defend the target.

The decision to give the ball to Wiese ahead of their best bowler of the game Rubel Trumpelmann was thus proven correct.

Right from the beginning, Namibia made the right calls. Captain Gerhard Erasmus first called the coin correctly at the toss and chose to bowl first.

The decision was proven correct as it brought instant success. Left arm pacer Trumpelmann took wickets from the first two balls of the match pushing Oman on backfoot right at the start. Trumpelmann then picked another wicket in the powerplay as Oman were restricted to just 36 for three during field restrictions.

Ruben Trumpelmann celebrates a wicket during the Namibia vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2024 match in Barbados. - ICC
Namibia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup: Who Is Ruben Trumpelmann?

BY Outlook Sports Desk

After the field opened the Gulf country went nowhere as wickets kept falling and the boundaries refused to come, From the 10th to 17th over, Oman was not able to hit a single boundary.

Trumpelmann finished with four wickets and took the catch to dismiss the last batsman as Oman were bowled out for 109 in 19.4 overs.

With the ball, Oman too picked up a wicket on the very second ball as veteran pacer Bilal bowled Michael van Lingen for a Duck.

From there on Namibia consolidated and did not take risks. Just 32 came in the power play but they did not let Oman make further inroads.

West Indies beat Australia in the warm up match by 35 runs. - windiescricket/X
ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Ups Wrap: West Indies Beat Australia, Namibia win Against PNG

BY PTI

The safe approach pushed the game deep with 18 needed in the last three overs. With a set Jan Frylinck on the crease and seven wickets in hand, the target seemed totally in reach.

Mehran Khan was then given the responsibility of bowling the 18th and 20th over for Oman and what he did was nothing short of a miracle.

He only conceded a four of byes in the 18th over and when he came back to bowl the last over, just five remained to defend. But Mehran was in no mood to give up.

He brought Oman right back into the game with the wicket of the set batsman Frylinck on the very first ball.

After a dot ball he took another wicket and made the equation 5 needed from 3 balls.

Ultimately 2 from 1 were needed and with the experience Wiese on strike Namibia remained favorites.

Mehran however bowled a brilliant length ball which found no connection with Wiese's bat but Namibia stole a single to push the game Into the Super Over. This was the first time since 2012 that a Super Over was played in a T20 World Cup match.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mumbai Local Train Services Hit Due To Technical Glitch At Borivali Station
  2. Stock Market: Sensex, NIFTY Post Massive Jump As Exit Polls Predict NDA's Return
  3. Madhya Pradesh: 13, Including 4 Children, Killed After Tractor Overturns In Rajgarh; President Reacts
  4. Jammu And Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Militants In Pulwama
  5. Amul Milk Costlier By Rs 2 From Today
Entertainment News
  1. Suriya Sports Fu Manchu And Mullet As He Goes Retro For Karthik Subbaraj's 'Suriya 44'
  2. Natasa Stankovic Shares Mirror Selfie Amidst Divorce Rumours With Hardik Pandya - Check Pic Inside
  3. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Shehzada Dhami Recalls How A Director Was Rude To Him On The Sets
  4. Watch: Raha Plants Kisses On Ranbir Kapoor's Cheeks As They Return To Mumbai With Alia Bhatt
  5. A Lyrical Journey: A Kashmiri Artist's Subconscious Connection with Music And Strife
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Jannik Sinner Enters French Open Quarterfinals
  2. Namibia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Wiese, Trumpelmann Headline NAM's Win In Super Over Thriller
  3. Turkish Super Lig: Fenerbahce Reveal Jose Mourinho To The Fans - In Pics
  4. NAM Vs OMA, T20 World Cup: Namibia Beat Oman In Super Over To Clinch Barbados Thriller
  5. FIA World Rally Championship: Sebastien Ogier On Course To Win At Rally Italia Sardegna - In Pics
World News
  1. North Korea To Stop Flying Trash Balloons As South Korea Vows 'Unbearable' Punishment
  2. 'Planet Parade' On June 3: Not So Rare, Says NASA, Debunks Social Media Claims Of '6 Planets Visibly Aligning'
  3. On Cam | One Dead After 2 Planes Collide During Air Show In Portugal
  4. Japan: Fresh Earthquake In Ishikawa Collapses 2 Houses Damaged In Deadly Jan 1 Quake; No Injuries
  5. Israeli Airstrikes Near Syria's Aleppo City Kills Several: Syrian State Media
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: 400 CAPF Companies To Remain In WB Till June 19; Massive Jump In Stock Market
  2. Music As Resistance: The Voices Of Kashmir's Urban Youth
  3. Namibia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Wiese, Trumpelmann Headline NAM's Win In Super Over Thriller
  4. Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  5. Namibia Vs Oman Toss Update, T20 World Cup: NAM Bowl First In Barbados - Check Playing XIs
  6. Apple Has Now Labeled iPhone 5s As 'Obsolete': What Does It Mean?
  7. Today's Sports News LIVE: Jannik Sinner Enters French Open Quarterfinals
  8. Amul Milk Costlier By Rs 2 From Today