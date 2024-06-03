Who Is Ruben Trumpelmann?

This is not the first time that the Namibia speedster struck more than once in the first over of a T20 World Cup. In fact, the left-arm seamer had taken three wickets in the very first over of a 2021 T20 World Cup match against Scotland. With figures of 3-17, Trumpelmann had become the first man in T20 international history to strike thrice in the first over of the T20 showpiece.