Asia Cup 2025 Final Qualification: Is India Vs Pakistan Final Still Possible? Scenarios Explained

Winner of IND vs BAN will be close to sealing a spot in the final
India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh currently tied on two points each
Sri Lanka remain winless and need a miracle to qualify
All matches in Dubai, final scheduled for September 28 at 8:00 PM IST
The winners of the India vs Bangladesh Super Four match at Dubai on Wednesday will all but seal a spot in the Asia Cup 2025 final. However, beyond the fortunes of the two teams, the outcome of this match will also shape the qualification equation for Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
Here's a look at how the four teams can qualify for the final, and also check the possible scenario for another mouth-watering India vs Pakistan clash, this time for continental glory.
Asia Cup 2025, Super Fours: Updated Points Table
With three matches played in the Super Four stage, India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh each have two points. Suryakumar Yadav's defending champions lead the standings on net run rate, followed by Pakistan and Bangladesh. Sri Lanka, having lost both their matches, are at the bottom.
|Pos
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|India
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0.689
|2
|Pakistan
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0.226
|3
|Bangladesh
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0.121
|4
|Sri Lanka
|2
|0
|2
|0
|-0.59
Asia Cup 2025: Remaining Matches
Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Super Four, on September 25, Dubai;
India vs Sri Lanka, Super Four, on September 26, Dubai;
Final on September 28, in Dubai.
All matches start at 8:00 PM IST (6:30 PM local).
Asia Cup 2025 Final Qualification Scenarios - Explained
Let's begin with a quick recap of yesterday's Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Super Four clash.
Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by five wickets with two overs to spare to stay in contention for the Asia Cup final. Opting to chase in Abu Dhabi, Pakistan restricted Sri Lanka to a below-par total of 133/8.
But Salman Ali Agha & Co. found themselves in trouble at 80/5, before Hussain Talat and Mohammad Nawaz bailed the team out with an unbeaten 58-run stand for the sixth wicket. The result leaves the door open for a possible first-ever India vs Pakistan final.
Asia Cup 2025 Final: India's Qualification Scenarios
They are the favourites, and it is straightforward. A win in either of their remaining matches, against Bangladesh or Sri Lanka, should be enough. If they lose both remaining matches, the eight-time champions could still qualify depending on net run rate, but a lot will depend on the other results.
Asia Cup 2025 Final: Pakistan's Qualification Scenarios
Pakistan's final qualification is effectively linked to their final Super Four match against Bangladesh. A win would take them to four points and likely secure a spot in the final, provided they have a superior net run rate. It's not simple, though.
If the two-time champions lose to Bangladesh, their chances will depend on the other results. India would need to lose both remaining matches to set up a possible three-way tie on two points each for India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka; then, the net run rate would determine the finalists against Bangladesh.
Asia Cup 2025 Final: Bangladesh's Qualification Scenarios
Like India, Bangladesh have two matches left and they can control their own fate. Beat both India and Pakistan, and they reach the final with six points.
If Bangladesh beat India but lose to Pakistan, they would finish with four points, and in that case, their qualification would depend on India's result against Sri Lanka and also the net run rate across teams.
Asia Cup 2025 Final: Sri Lanka's Qualification Scenarios
Sri Lanka are all but eliminated. To keep their faint hopes of a final qualification alive, the defending Asia Cup T20 champions must beat India in their final Super Four match and hope that both India and Pakistan lose to Bangladesh.
That would confirm Bangladesh as one of the finalists, and leave Sri Lanka, India, and Pakistan tied on two points each. Then, invoke the dreaded NRR.
Asia Cup 2025: Broadcast And Live Streaming Details
Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to telecast Asia Cup matches in India and Nepal.
PTV and Ten Sports in Pakistan, GTV and T Sports HD in Pakistan, ITN Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka, TNT Sports in England, Kayo Sports in Australia have been traditional broadcasters.