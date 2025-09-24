PAK Vs SL, Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Beat Sri Lanka To Bounce Back In Super 4s

Despite restricting Sri Lanka to 133-8 from their 20 overs, it was a nervy batting performance from Pakistan before Mohammad Nawaz’s unbeaten 38 got them over the line

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
Pakistan beat Sri Lanka at the Asia Cup
info_icon

Pakistan revived their hopes of qualifying for the Asia Cup final after they beat Sri Lanka by five wickets in the Super Four stage.

Despite restricting Sri Lanka to 133-8 from their 20 overs, it was a nervy batting performance from Pakistan before Mohammad Nawaz’s unbeaten 38 got them over the line.

After winning the toss and choosing to bowl, Pakistan were off to a flying start as they took five wickets in the opening eight overs, with Shaheen Shah Afridi (3-28) leaving his mark on the powerplay.

Kusal Mendis and Dasun Shanaka were both dismissed for golden ducks, while Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera could only score eight and 15, respectively.

A hard-fought 50 from Kamindu Mendis gave Sri Lanka, who reached 133-5, a glimmer of hope, which their spinners built on early with the ball.

Wanindu Hasaranga (2-27) and Maheesh Theekshana (2-24) rattled through the Pakistan top order to leave them 57-4 after 8.1 overs.

However, Hussain Talat (32 not out) and Nawaz steered Pakistan to a vital victory with 12 balls to spare, with the latter scoring three sixes in the 18th over, and despite losing to India on Sunday, they can now guarantee a spot in the final with victory against Bangladesh in their next match.

Data Debrief: Shanaka’s recurring nightmare

Related Content
Related Content

Shanaka’s duck was familiar territory for the batter as he now holds the record for most ducks in the T20Is (14).

This marked Pakistan’s first win in the format against Sri Lanka in six attempts, but it is their fourth consecutive win against the Lions at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Shreyas Iyer Takes Break From Red-Ball Cricket Due To Back Issue: Report

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Karnataka Name KL Rahul, Prasidh Krishna In Probables List

  3. ICC Suspends USA Cricket With Immediate Effect Due To Breach Of Obligations

  4. Former Umpire Harold 'Dickie' Bird Dies Aged 92

  5. India Vs Bangladesh Preview, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: SKY’s IND Face BAN’s Spin Threat

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

  2. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  3. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Himachal Pradesh Rains: Recurring Landslides, Flash Floods Leave Farmers Devastated

  2. Missing From The Ballot: How DUSU Elections Silenced Marginalised Voices

  3. Rubio Calls India ‘Critically Important’ After Talks With Jaishankar

  4. El Niño and La Niña in India: Causes, Climate Effects, and Weather Implications

  5. Zubeen Garg Cremated With State Honours, Assam Observes Three-Day Mourning

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. Trump to Address UNGA : ‘Globalist Institutions Have Decayed the World Order’

  2. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  3. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  4. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  5. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

World News

  1. Protests Sweep Italy Over Meloni's Refusal To Recognise Palestine State - In Photos

  2. Rubio Calls India ‘Critically Important’ After Talks With Jaishankar

  3. Indonesia, EU Seal Landmark Trade Deal After Nearly A Decade of Talks

  4. Former Philippines President Duterte Charged With Crimes Against Humanity By ICC

  5. Nepal Gen Z Protest Revolution: What’s The Vibe Now?

Latest Stories

  1. Uttarakhand Achieves Historic Revenue Surplus, Confirmed By CAG Report

  2. Zubeen Garg Last Rites: Legendary Singer Laid To Rest With Full State Honours

  3. September 23, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Cancer, Libra, And Pisces

  4. When The River Took The Harvest: Pulwama’s Orchard Farmers Face A Season Of Loss

  5. France Formally Recognises Palestinian Statehood At UN Meeting

  6. Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Monchengladbach, Bundesliga: Tabakovic Rescues Draw For Visitors

  7. Trump's 'Reckless' $100,000 H-1B Fee Slammed As Xenophobic Weaponisation Of Immigration Policy, Says Advocacy Group

  8. Kolkata Rains: Heavy Downpour Triggers Massive Waterlogging and School Closures