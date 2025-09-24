India Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Lingering Delhi Memory Of IND Vs BAN

India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: India have a near-perfect T20I record against Bangladesh, winning 16 of 17 clashes. But can the Bangladesh Tigers repeat their only T20I win over India, which came in Delhi in November 2019?

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
India Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Lingering Delhi Memory
India face Bangladesh in a high-stakes Super Four clash of the Asia Cup 2025 on Wednesday, 24 September, at the Dubai International Stadium. Match starts at 8 pm IST, with Bangladesh set to test India with a quality spin attack. Photo: PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India have largely controlled the T20I encounters with Bangladesh, winning 16 of 17 matches, the lone defeat coming in Delhi in November 2019

  • In that 2019 match, Mushfiqur Rahim’s unbeaten 60 guided Bangladesh to a seven-wicket win over India, despite a 148/6 target

  • India’s recent meeting saw a commanding 133-run victory, posting 297/6, highlighting their continued dominance in the rivalry

As India and Bangladesh face off tonight in their second Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai, UAE, the weight of history leans heavily in India's favour. India have dominated this rivalry with near-total control.

Yet there lies a curious footnote in that dominant streak -- Delhi, November 3, 2019. An Indian defeat by seven wickets with three balls to spare. Before that, Bangladesh had never beaten India in a T20 International match, and they haven't since.

India Vs Bangladesh: What Happened That Evening

Bangladesh's tour of India 2019-20, for three T20Is and two Test matches, kicked off with the first T20I at Arun Jaitley Stadium. India rested captain Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma helmed the team, while Bangladesh were without star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, banned for failing to report corrupt approaches, and opening batter Tamim Iqbal.

India, asked to bat first by Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah, posted 148/6, a below-par total at the venue. Shikhar Dhawan top-scored with 41 off 42, while Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant contributed with 22 and 27, respectively. Bangladesh rotated as many as eight bowlers, with Shafiul Islam (2/36), Aminul Islam (2/22), and Afif Hossain (1/11) among the wicket-takers.

The defence started promisingly for India, though. Deepak Chahar removed Litton Das in the first over. However, the presence of dew made conditions challenging for bowlers. And also, the Indian attack, featuring Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Krunal Pandya, lacked bite.

For Bangladesh, veteran Mushfiqur Rahim played the innings of the night, composing an unbeaten 60 off 43 balls. His 60-run partnership for the third wicket with Soumya Sarkar, built between the two stands of 46 and 40, proved decisive. The chase itself finished with a six off debutant Shivam Dude, hit by Mahmudullah.

India Vs Bangladesh, T20I Head-To-Head Record

For the larger cricketing world, that Delhi match marked the 1000th T20I, but for India, that 'lone defeat' still lingers on. India did win the remaining matches to claim both legs, 2-1 in T20Is and 2-0 in Tests.

And tonight, the neighbours meet again. If we look at IND vs BAN stats preview, India’s head-to-head record over Bangladesh stands at 16-1 in 17 matches.

In the most recent IND vs BAN match, India thrashed Bangladesh by 133 runs after posting a mammoth total of 297/6, and extended their winning streak in this matchup to eight matches.

India vs Bangladesh live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app and website, as well as on FanCode.

Published At:
MOST POPULAR

WATCH

PHOTOS

