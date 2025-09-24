India dominated their last T20I series against Bangladesh in October 2024, winning all three matches, including a record 297/6 in Hyderabad
Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav starred with the bat, while India’s bowlers shared wickets evenly, restricting Bangladesh in every match
Head-to-head record stands at 16-1 in India’s favour, with both teams looking to secure a crucial Super Four win in the 2025 Asia Cup
For knowledgeable cricket fans, today's India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match in Dubai, UAE, is likely to evoke memories of their most recent T20I encounter. With both sides having secured wins in their respective Super Four openers, the winners tonight will be the favourites to claim one of the final spots.
However, before jumping to that, let's take a look at what happened the last time India faced Bangladesh in a T20 International match, in the hope that it will provide some context for tonight's match and set the narrative before the toss at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
India Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025: Revisiting Their Most Recent Clash In T20Is
India and Bangladesh last faced off in a T20I on October 12, 2024, at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. The Tigers were in India for a two-Test and three-T20I tour, starting with the Chennai Test. India won by 280 runs, then wrapped up the Test series with a seven-wicket win in Kanpur.
The caravan then moved to Gwalior for the 20-over leg. India, set up by Arshdeep Singh's bowling exploits, thrashed Bangladesh by seven wickets and took a 1-0 lead. After dismissing Bangladesh for 127 all out, India chased the target down in 11.5 overs.
In the second match, the visitors asked the Men in Blue to set a target, and they did, by posting 221/9 with Nitish Kumar Reddy slamming a 34-ball 74 at Delhi's smallish Arun Jaitley Stadium ground. In reply, Najmul Hossain Shanto & Co. could muster only 135/9 as all seven bowlers Suryakumar Yadav used claimed at least a wicket apiece.
That Hyderabad Hammering
With the series already sealed at 2-0, Indian batters cut loose in the final T20I in Hyderabad. Batting first, India raced to 82/1 in the powerplay, then brought up 100 in 7.1 overs, despite a brief interruption caused by a floodlight malfunction.
But there was no respite for Bangladesh as Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav lit up the sky with their sparkling strokeplay. Samson reached his maiden T20I century in 40 balls, before eventually getting out for 111 off 47 (11 fours and eight sixes).
SKY, leading the side, hammered 75 off 35 before Riyan Parag (34 off 13) and Hardik Pandya (47 off 18) escalated the onslaught with a 70-run stand in 26 balls for the fourth wicket.
Tanzim Hasan Sakib picked up three wickets but gave away 66 runs, while Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam struggled to contain the scoring. India posted 297/6, then the highest innings total in T20Is by a full member team, and still the second-highest in a fixture between two full member teams.
Earlier this month, England scored 304/2 against South Africa at Old Trafford, Manchester, with Phil Salt hitting an unbeaten 141 off 60. For the record, Zimbabwe's 344/4 against Gambia in October 2024 remains the highest T20I score.
Bangladesh did last all 20 overs in reply, but they lost the match by 133 runs (164/7) despite a valiant 53-run stand between Litton Das (42 off 25) and Towhid Hridoy (63 not out off 42) for the fourth wicket. Spinner Ravi Bishnoi claimed three wickets for 30.
India Vs Bangladesh, T20I Head-To-Head Record
If we look at IND vs BAN Stats preview, with that win, India’s head-to-head record over Bangladesh improved to 16-1 in 17 matches.
The only aberration, so to speak, in this matchup happened on November 3, 2019, in Delhi when Bangladesh chased down India's 148/6 with three balls to spare for a seven-wicket win.
India Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four - Likely XIs
India Likely XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, and Varun Chakaravarthy.
Bangladesh Likely XI: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das (c & wk), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan/Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam/Tanzim Sakib, and Mustafizur Rahman.
India vs Bangladesh live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app and website, as well as on FanCode.