New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and decided to bowl first in match 14 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Saturday (June 8). The game is being played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana, West Indies. (Match Blog | Streaming | Scorecard)
This is the campaign opener for New Zealand, who head into the T20 World Cup without playing any warm-up match. The last T20 international match the Kiwis played was back in April against Pakistan, as part of a five-match away series that was drawn 2-2.
As for Afghanistan, it is the second match of the tournament. Rashid Khan's team handed a 125-run thrashing to Uganda in their opening game, and played a couple of warm-up games in Port of Spain before that.
Playing XIs
Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), Karim Janat, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson.
Afghanistan will next face Papua New Guinea on June 14 in Tarouba, while the BlackCaps will also head to Tarouba next for their clash against co-hosts West Indies on June 13.