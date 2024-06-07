Cricket

New Zealand Vs Afghanistan, Live Streaming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 14: When, Where To Watch

New Zealand will face Afghanistan in match 14 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas on Thursday. Here are the live streaming and other details of the match

Afghanistan Cricket team in action during their ICC T20 World Cup opening match against Uganda on June 4, 2024 at the Providence Stadium, Guyana.
New Zealand will kick off their 2024 ICC T20 World Cup campaign on June 8, Saturday against Afghanistan who have started their campaign with a record victory, at the Guyana National Stadium. (Full Coverage | Cricket News)

New Zealand are stepping into the marquee ICC event without the benefit of warm up matches, but they are fully prepared after concluding a 2-2 tie T20I series against Pakistan on April 27. Besides, the team's standout players, including Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Daryl Mitchell, and Rachin Ravindra are riding high on their exceptional performances in the recently passed 2024 Indian Premier League. So, it is a tough challenge for Afghanistan.

Nevertheless, Afghanistan, too are high on morale. They are coming off a massive 125-run win against the newcomer Uganda in their campaign opener. Also, in the warm up matches, the Afghans displayed a package of talent against Scotland winning the match by 55 runs.

In the previous match, Rahmanullah Gurbad who was a part of Kolkata Knight RIder's victorious IPL 2024 journey, smashed a 45-ball 76, while Ibrahim Zadran contributed with 9 fours and a six, scoring 70 off 46 balls, and setting a challenging target of 185/6 for Paul Stirling's side. And, then in front of Fazalhaq Farooqi's magical spell of 5 wickets, the opponents found themselves restricted at only 56/10 in 16 overs. Truly a wondeful performance by Afghanistan!

Here's all you need to know about the New Zealand Vs Afghanistan, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Group C match:

Where will the New Zealand Vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The New Zealand Vs Afghanistan match will be played on Saturday, June 8 at the Providence Stadium, in Guyana.

When will New Zealand Vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2024 Group C match start?

The New Zealand Vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2024 Group C match is slated to begin at 5:00 AM IST.

Where to watch New Zealand Vs Afghanistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match?

In India, New Zealand Vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 match can be watched on Star Sports Network TV channels - Star Sports 1 SD, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 SD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 (Sign language Feed), Star Sports 1 Hindi SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Note: Star Sports Network's linear feed (TV) also goes into Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives.

Live streaming of the Pakistan vs USA, T20 World Cup match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar platforms (app and website) in India.

For global telecast details, click here.

New Zealand Squad For T20 World Cup

Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin RavindraMitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee. Travelling Reserve: Ben Sears

Afghanistan Squad For T20 World Cup

 Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik. Reserves: Sediq Atal, Hazratullah Zazai, Saleem Safi

