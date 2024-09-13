Afghanistan Vs New Zealand One-Off Test Match Day 5 Live Score: Chances Thin For Action On Final Day As Rain Continues To Interfere

New Zealand's captain, Tim Southee, second left, along with his teammates, inspects the field as the toss is delayed due to a wet outfield on the first day of the Test match. AP Photo

Due to continuous rain and wet outfield, the play was abandoned on the first four days and the final day seems no different.

AFG Vs NZ, Only Test Day 5 Live Updates - Full Squads

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Riaz Hassan, Bahir Shah, Shahidullah Kamal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Qais Ahmad, Zahir Khan, Khalil Ahmed, Zia-ur-Rehman, Afsar Zazai, Nijat Masood, Shamsurrahman, Abdul Malik

New Zealand: Tom Latham (wk), Tim Southee (c), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ajaz Patel, Matt Henry, Tom Blundell, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, William ORourke

After no action on the first four days, if conditions allow, the match will start a little early. The toss will happen first then the day's play will be planned accordingly. According to ACB reports, the match is set to start at 8:00 am IST.