Afghanistan Vs New Zealand One-Off Test Match Day 5 Live Score: Chances Thin For Action On Final Day As Rain Continues To Interfere

AFG Vs NZ, Only Test Day 5 Live Updates - Full Squads
Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Riaz Hassan, Bahir Shah, Shahidullah Kamal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Qais Ahmad, Zahir Khan, Khalil Ahmed, Zia-ur-Rehman, Afsar Zazai, Nijat Masood, Shamsurrahman, Abdul Malik
New Zealand: Tom Latham (wk), Tim Southee (c), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ajaz Patel, Matt Henry, Tom Blundell, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, William ORourke
AFG Vs NZ, Only Test Day 5 Live Updates - When Will It Start?
After no action on the first four days, if conditions allow, the match will start a little early. The toss will happen first then the day's play will be planned accordingly. According to ACB reports, the match is set to start at 8:00 am IST.