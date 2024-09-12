Things have only gotten worse for Afghanistan and New Zealand cricketers camping in Greater Noida. Early Thursday morning, at around 9:20 am, the fourth day's play of their One-Off Test match at the Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground was abandoned due to rain. (More Cricket News)
The prospect of play on day five is also bleak with the National Capital Region getting more than its usual share of rain this monsoon season. There's a plan, as per the Afghanistan Cricket Board -- the host board -- to start the game at 8:00 am on the final day, but whatever assessment they take will be dependent on weather conditions. And the Friday forecast is not good.
A complete washout and this would become only the eighth Test in the history of the game to be abandoned without a single ball being bowled.
And it would be one unwanted feat for either team. First played in 1876 between historical rivals Australia and England in Melbourne, Test cricket arrived in Greater Noida for its 2549th iteration, for a first-ever meeting between Afghanistan and New Zealand.
Here's a look at the seven Test matches that have been abandoned without a single ball being bowled so far:
|Year
|Teams
|Venue
|1890
|England Vs Australia
|Old Trafford, Manchester
|1938
|England Vs Australia
|Old Trafford, Manchester
|1970
|Australia Vs England
|Melbourne Cricket Ground
|1989
|New Zealand Vs Pakistan
|Carisbrook, Dunedin
|1990
|West Indies Vs England
|Georgetown, Guyana
|1998
|Pakistan Vs Zimbabwe
|Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad
|1998
|New Zealand Vs India
|Carisbrook, Dunedin
What next for the teams?
Afghanistan will head to the United Arab Emirates, another 'second home' for the team, to take on South Africa in a three-match One-Day International series starting September 18. All the matches will be played at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
New Zealand, meanwhile, will continue to engage in Test cricket. The Kiwis have a two-match Test series in Sri Lanka, also starting September 18, at Galle International Stadium. After the tour of Sri Lanka, New Zealand will be back in India to play three Test matches.