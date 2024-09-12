Cricket

Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Only Test Match Day 4 Live Score: Play Abandoned Again; Stadium Waterlogged After Heavy Rain

Follow the live cricket scores and updates on the fourth day of the Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test match, right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
12 September 2024
12 September 2024
New Zealand's captain, Tim Southee, centre, and Mitchell Santner, right, interact with Afghanistan's head coach, Jonathan Trott. AP Photo
Welcome to the live coverage of the fourth day of the Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test match being held at Greater Noida on Thursday, 12th September. The first three days have been washed out due to wet outfield or continuous rain. Even the toss has not been possible. Conditions are similar for today as well. But let's hope for some action later in the day. Follow the live cricket scores and updates on the fourth day of the Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test match, right here.
LIVE UPDATES

AFG Vs NZ, Only Test Day 4 Live Updates: Day's Play Called Off

Day 4 is not different as the play has been abandoned for the consecutive fourth day. Both teams are in their hotels and there is a little drizzle at the moment.

AFG Vs NZ, Only Test - Full Squads

Afghanstan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Riaz Hassan, Bahir Shah, Shahidullah Kamal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Qais Ahmad, Zahir Khan, Khalil Ahmed, Zia-ur-Rehman, Afsar Zazai, Nijat Masood, Shamsurrahman, Abdul Malik

New Zealand: Tom Latham (wk), Tim Southee (c), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ajaz Patel, Matt Henry, Tom Blundell, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, William ORourke

Tags

  Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Only Test Match Day 4 Live Score: Play Abandoned Again; Stadium Waterlogged After Heavy Rain
